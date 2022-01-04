Island Fin Poké Sells South Florida Market to Local Miami Resident

New Area Representative for the Brand to Open Three South Florida Locations by 2024

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Island Fin Poké , the fast casual restaurant famous for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls, is thrilled to announce a development deal that will accelerate the brand’s expansion throughout South Florida, with the help of entrepreneur and experienced business development leader, Steve Kretsch. This development deal comes in the form of an area representation agreement Kretsch has secured that gives him exclusive rights to continue expanding Island Fin Poké in his new territory, stretching from Port St. Lucie to the Key West. He will kick off this endeavor by opening three new Island Fin Poké locations in Miami-Dade County, with one location opening per year for the next three years. These expansion plans and the development of three new Miami-Dade restaurants will further position Island Fin Poké as a prominent provider of healthy, customizable, fast-casual options in the brand’s home state of Florida.

Steve Kretsch has had over 30 years of experience in corporate and marketing strategy, consulting, and business development. Before setting his sights on business ownership with Island Fin Poké, he worked in executive positions for several large corporations: American Airlines, Sabre, IBM, and Stolt-Nielsen Limited. After living abroad in London and Rotterdam for much of his career, Kretsch and his wife wanted to retire in the United States and chose to live in Miami due to its international atmosphere and the vibrant lifestyle the city offers. Although he left his corporate career, Kretsch found his passion for mentoring and set out to build his new business network in Miami. He soon became involved with SCORE, a volunteering mentorship program sponsored by the Small Business Administration, where he first came across the Island Fin Poké franchise opportunity.

“Since relocating to Miami, I knew I wanted to own a small business that not only played an active part of the community, but helped to shape it as well,” said Kretsch. “Miami is the perfect place to start this development because as more and more young people relocate there, their tastes are changing and they want healthier options. The Latin influence in Miami has also made residents familiar with traditional raw seafood dishes like ceviche, so I am confident that a poké concept like Island Fin Poké will have a strong local appeal.”

Island Fin Poké restaurants serve fresh poké (pronounced “poh-kay”), which is like sushi in a bowl. Guests can choose from responsibly sourced ingredients and customize their own poké bowl, with options including over eight proteins, 25 different toppings, gluten-free house-made sauces, and specialty mix-ins. The endless possibilities allow guests to get creative with healthier options and try something new every visit.

“We have seen an increased demand for our build-your-own poké bowls as people have become more vocal recently about the lack of quick and healthy meals,” said Mark Setterington, CEO and Co-Founder of Island Fin Poké. “It’s now clear that our offerings are a hit in Florida, so we’re thrilled to continue expanding here, providing fresh and delicious meals to new communities in the southern half of the state.”

This development deal marks a significant step in the Island Fin Poké’s expansion throughout The Sunshine State. For more information, visit www.islandfinpoke.com .

Island Fin Poké

Island Fin Poké is a Florida-based fast-casual concept known for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls. From farm-to-fork, the brand uses the freshest ingredients to bring traditional flavors from the islands to local communities nationwide. Founded in 2017, Island Fin Poké has 20+ locations open, with numerous others in various stages of development to reach a total of 40 locations by the end of 2022. For more information, or if interested in joining the brand’s Ohana, please visit www.islandfinpoke.com .

Contact:

Alec Miszuk

Franchise Elevator PR

630-484-0797

amiszuk@franchiseelevator.com

More from Island Fin Poké

The post Island Fin Poké Sells South Florida Market to Local Miami Resident first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.