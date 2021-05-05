Island Fin Poké Opens Newest Location in Carrollwood

Hawaiian-style poké restaurant to continue Tampa Bay expansion

Tampa, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Island Fin Poke – a fast casual restaurant famous for its Hawaiian style build-your-own poké bowls, is announcing the opening of its newest location in the Carrollwood community of Tampa. Located in the heart of Carrollwood at 12913 N Dale Mabry Hwy., the new restaurant will be owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo Lincoln and Kara Pereira.

With the initial opening slated for mid-May, the location will also host a grand opening event at a later date involving a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the local chamber of commerce. The grand opening event, with the involvement of several local partnerships, will offer a raffle and swag giveaway for the enjoyment of the local community.

The Carrollwood location is the first of three locations the couple intends on opening in the Tampa area, with plans to open the other two in the near future. Home to outdoor beach-themed seating, 3rd party delivery, displayed local art, beer and wine options and even discounts for veterans and first responders, a fulfilling guest experience is top priority for the local Carrollwood owners.

A vice president in the investment banking industry and passionate foodie, Lincoln Pereira looks forward to bringing the Island Fin Poké concept to his home community of Carrollwood. Pereira’s excitement in bringing Island Fin Poké to Carrollwood is based around his passion for quality food and the effectiveness of the Island Fin Poke restaurant model. Kara Pereira, a former FBI professional, will also own and operate the location.

“We are proud to bring Island Fin Poké’s healthy and wholesome creations to Carrollwood,” said Lincoln Pereira. “Island Fin Poké is a fantastic concept, and as one of the only poké-style restaurants in the area, we know it makes a great addition and cannot wait to welcome local guests. We look forward to playing an active role in the local community here.”

Island Fin Poké provides guests with local and responsibly sourced ingredients. Each guest creates their own customized poke bowl, choosing from over eight proteins, 25 different toppings, house-made sauces and specialty mix-ins. The endless possibilities allow guests to get creative and try something new every visit.

“We want our guests to enjoy every aspect of the Island Fin Poké experience and make sure that their satisfaction is our number one priority,” said Kara Pereira. “We aim to make our new restaurant a local favorite and enhance the already amazing reputation of the brand as we continue to expand throughout the area.”

The new Carrollwood location marks a milestone in Island Fin Poké’s continued expansion throughout West Florida.

Founded in 2017 and franchising since 2018, Island Fin Poké is a Florida-based fast-casual chain that serves Hawaiian-style poke bowls in a comfortable laid back beach shack environment. Today, there 10+ locations open, with numerous others in various stages of development across the country. For more information, visit www.islandfinpoke.com .

