Island Fin Poké Named One of 2022’s Top New and Emerging Franchises by Entrepreneur

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Island Fin Poké , the fast-casual restaurant famous for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls, was recognized as one of the Top New and Emerging Franchises in 2022 in the April/May issue of Entrepreneur magazine, on newsstands now. The ranking highlights the newest and hottest companies that have begun offering franchise opportunities since 2017. Island Fin Poké was ranked 59 out of the 100 brands selected.

“We are extremely grateful to have received recognition like this from such a prominent publication as Entrepreneur,” said, CEO and Co-Founder of Island Fin Poké, Mark Setterington. “This is a testament to all that our Ohana has accomplished this past year through our efforts to continuously innovate and expand our brand nationally. We can’t wait to see where we go from here!”

The Top New and Emerging Franchises ranking is based on information submitted to Entrepreneur for its annual Franchise 500® and is part of the brand’s continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. To qualify for inclusion on the 2022 list, companies featured have been offering a franchise model for five years or fewer and were assessed across multiple data points including unit growth, start-up costs and fees, training and support, the parent company’s financial stability, and brand strength.

“Entrepreneur’s Top New and Emerging List not only highlights some of the hottest companies in the franchise business, but underscores that creativity and innovation are alive and well in 2022,” said Entrepreneur Senior Vice President of Franchising Liane Caruso. “Each year approximately 300 brands begin franchising their concepts, showcasing the incredible diversity, opportunity, and accessibility that exists for today’s entrepreneur.”

To view Island Fin Poké in the full ranking, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/topnew . Results can also be seen in the April/May issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands now.

About Island Fin Poké

Island Fin Poké is a Florida-based fast-casual concept known for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls. From farm-to-fork, the brand uses the freshest ingredients to bring traditional flavors from the islands to local communities nationwide. Founded in 2017, Island Fin Poké has 20+ locations open, with numerous others in various stages of development, aiming to have a total of 40 locations open and operating by the end of 2022. For more information, or if interested in joining the brand’s Ohana, please visit www.islandfinpoke.com .

