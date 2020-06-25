Island Fin Poké Continues Orlando Takeover with Three New Locations

After successfully navigating COVID-19, locally-founded brand plans to open three new locations throughout the Orlando area in the coming months

Winter Springs, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) While local businesses have been suffering as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and state mandated stay at home orders, Florida-based Island Fin Poké is looking forward to investing in the local community while continuing to feed Orlando residents. The fast casual chain known for its traditional Hawaiian poke served in build-your-own, customizable bowls is opening three new locations in the Orlando area with the first opening in Oviedo at the end of July.

This makes for six Island Fin Poké restaurants to be open in the Orlando area by this summer, with existing locations in Winter Springs, Lake Mary, and Lake Nona already operating. Plans call for an additional two restaurants to open in Longwood and Windermere later this year.

“The amount of support we’ve gotten from the Orlando community over the past few months has pushed us to keep growing,” said co-founder Mark Setterington. “It’s been a scary time for local businesses but we have been able to come out of it as a stronger brand and stronger ohana (Hawaiian for family).”

No stranger to the Orlando community, over the past few months Setterington has donated over 250 poke bowls (valued at over $3000) to facilities including Nemours Children’s Hospital, AdventHealth Orlando, AdventHealth Lake Mary, Infectious Disease Consultants Orlando, Orlando VA Medical Center, and more. Setterington started these surprise lunch deliveries at the beginning of the pandemic and plans to continue them into the foreseeable future.

“The people working at these hospitals and healthcare facilities are doing everything they can to keep our community safe,” said Setterington. “Bringing them a fresh meal is just a small way to say ‘thank you’ for all of the incredible work they are doing. We are a locally founded business with strong ties within the community and it’s our honor to give back and show support in any way we can.”

Founded in 2017 and franchising since 2018, Island Fin Poké follows the original essence of the Hawaiian-style poké dish: farm-to-fork, all locally and responsibly sourced. Guests can build their own bowls by choosing from eight proteins, over 25 toppings, house-made sauces and mix-ins. Starting with a base of white rice, brown rice or spring mix, diners can add proteins such as Ahi tuna, spicy tuna, shrimp and chicken. Toppings include mango, pickled ginger and crispy garlic, and there are a variety of mix-ins such as edamame, corn, sweet onions and jalapeno. Ponzu and shoyu are among the freshly made marinating sauces, and finishing sauces include avocado sauce and wasabi cream.

The new locations come at a time when Island Fin Poké continues to rapidly expand its national footprint amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, there are eight locations in Florida, Nevada, Maryland, and Massachusetts, as well as 26 units in various stages of development across seven states.

Island Fin Poké

Founded in 2017 and franchising since 2018, Island Fin Poké is a Florida-based fast-casual chain that serves Hawaiian-style pok? bowls in a comfortable laid back beach shack environment. Today, there are seven locations in Florida, Nevada, Maryland, and Massachusetts, with numerous others in various stages of development across the country. For more information, visit www.islandfinpoke.com .