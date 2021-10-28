Island Fin Poké Brings Taste of Hawaii to Trinity

Local Family to Continue Brand’s Expansion in West Florida

Trinity, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Island Fin Poké , a fast casual restaurant famous for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls, is happy to announce the opening of its newest Florida location. Located in Trinity at 3198 Redeemer Way, the new restaurant will be a true family-run business, owned by Jeff and Brenda Sproat with the help of their son, Jason. This will be the Sproats’ second Island Fin Poké location, with their first having been opened in the Wesley Chapel – New Tampa area in 2019.

With the opening slated for Nov. 8, the new Island Fin Poké will serve fresh poké (pronounced “poh-kay”), which is like sushi in a bowl. Guests can choose from responsibly sourced ingredients and customize their own poké bowl, with options including over eight proteins, 25 different toppings, gluten-free house-made sauces, and specialty mix-ins. The endless possibilities allow guests to get creative and try something new every visit. The new Trinity location will feature indoor and outdoor table seating, along with online ordering, third-party delivery and curbside pickup options.

“We knew when we were opened our first location that we were investing in a brand that brings a genuine sense of happiness to the communities it operates in,” said Jeff Sproat. “We can’t wait to open our doors in Trinity for the first time and begin building relationships with guests who enjoy the variety of healthy options Island Fin Poké has to offer.

A seasoned entrepreneur with experience operating a number of small businesses, Jeff Sproat was attracted to Island Fin Poké by the focus of its menu and its ability to appeal to anyone affordably. His wife Brenda, intends on utilizing knowledge gained from her career in sales to create the best possible guest experience at the new Trinity location.

“What makes Island Fin Poke so special is not only its food or menu,” said Brenda Sproat. “The brand’s culture of Ohana, or treating people like family, is felt by everyone from the corporate level down to the guests and makes for a truly special restaurant experience.”

The opening of the brand’s newest Florida location marks the next step in Island Fin Poké’s continued expansion throughout The Sunshine State. For more information, visit www.islandfinpoke.com .

Island Fin Poké

Founded in 2017 and franchising since 2018, Island Fin Poké is a Florida-based fast-casual chain that serves Hawaiian-style poké bowls in a comfortable laid back beach shack environment. Today, there are 20+ locations open, with numerous others in various stages of development across the country. For more information, visit www.islandfinpoke.com .

