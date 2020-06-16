Island Fin Poké Bringing a Taste of Hawaii to Katy

Orlando-founded chain serving traditional Hawaiian poke opening first location in Texas this Fall

Katy, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Home of an already exciting food scene, Katy is capturing the eyes of many restaurant owners, including one all the way from Orlando. Island Fin Poké is a Florida-based restaurant that serves traditional Hawaiian poke in the form of build-your-own, customizable bowls, and the brand is announcing its first Texas location coming to Katy this Fall at 9910 Gaston Rd STE 160.

The restaurant provides guests with farm-to-fork, locally and responsibly sourced ingredients for each individual to create their own perfect poke bowl. With eight proteins, over 25 toppings, house-made sauces and specialty mix-ins, the endless possibilities allow guests to get creative and try something new every visit. With the restaurant’s comfortable beach shack environment, co-founder Mark Setterington hopes to bring Katy residents straight to the tropics as they enjoy fresh and healthy meals.

“One of the most important things for us as a brand is to uphold traditional Hawaiian standards in our cuisine,” said Setterington. “Not only is our menu authentic, but we make sure every restaurant reflects the value of Ohana. For us, ohana is a way of life, and we want every guest that walks through our doors to know they are a part of the family.”

After working in the restaurant industry for 36 years and overseeing 10 restaurants throughout Las Vegas and Los Angeles, Setterington and his co-founder, Paul Reas, decided to launch Island Fin Poke to bring guests high-quality poke in an immersive tropical environment. The duo’s first location opened in Orlando, and over the past three years Island Fin Poke has grown to eight locations across five states. The Katy location will be Island Fin Poke’s entry to Texas, with plans for more growth in the area.

“Katy stood out to us because of the growing food scene in the area,” added Setterington. “We believe that the local residents will appreciate our family-oriented culture and personal attention given to every guest. We also have plans to open up a couple of locations in The Woodlands area in the future.”

The new location comes at a time when Island Fin Poké continues to rapidly expand its national footprint. In addition to its open restaurants, Island Fin Poke has 26 locations in various stages of development across the country. While Setterington operates his own locations in Florida, the brand is actively seeking franchisees to join the ohana and bring the poke concept to their home communities.

Founded in 2017 and franchising since 2018, Island Fin Poké is a Florida-based fast-casual chain that serves Hawaiian-style pok? bowls in a comfortable laid back beach shack environment. Today, there are eight locations in Florida, Nevada, Maryland, Delaware and Massachusetts, with numerous others in various stages of development across the country. For more information, visit www.islandfinpoke.com .