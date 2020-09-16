Isabel Mercedes Cumming, Baltimore’s first Latina inspector general, emerges as a force against waste and fraud

In the last few years, Baltimore's first woman and first Latina Inspector General - Isabel Mercedes Cumming - has made her mark as the city's watchdog. She has more than doubled the diversity of her office staff, and she points to savings of $4.5 million her team has found for city taxpayers. Her investigations have scrutinized everything from development and construction irregularities to wrongfully accused employees. She's now set to expand her work, overseeing Baltimore's ethics board and whistleblower program.