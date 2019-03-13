Irish soda bread: Recipes to help you celebrate St. Patrick's Day

The best foods almost always come out of necessity.

For the Irish, that food is soda bread, born out of a need for a quick bread that could be made using cheap flour, soured milk and baking soda.

Now, the Irish didn’t invent soda bread, just as the Scottish weren't the first to bagpipe. (Native Americans were actually the first to use a form of bicarbonate of soda to make bread).

But the Irish did adopt it as their own, making it a staple at their tables — and one that Americans of any descent turn to near or on St. Patrick’s Day.

I’ve written about Irish soda bread before, but it’s always good around this time of year to remind ourselves how much we love it with a few recipes.

We have a terrific traditional recipe, as well as a gluten-free one from Scott Gruber of Hanover Township, Northampton County. Gruber, who is a masterful gluten-free baker and cook, offers a great option for those who avoid or cannot consume gluten.

We also have a recipe from the Society of Preservation of Irish Soda Bread, a group whose website encourages modern bakers to get in touch with their Irish roots and use the traditional ingredients/recipes when making "traditional Irish soda bread." (Check them out at: http://www.sodabread.info/)

Irish soda bread

Note: This traditional family recipe was sent in by Kevin McCloskey of Kutztown. The recipe has been passed down, originating with McCloskey’s dad’s cousin, Kitty Gallagher of Killycolman, County Donegal, Ireland.

4 cups sifted all-purpose flour

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking powder

2 tbsp. caraway seeds

1 cup raisins (traditional or golden)

¼ cup butter or margarine

1 egg unbeaten

1 tsp. baking soda

1 egg yolk

Preheat oven to 375. Grease a 2 quart-casserole dish.

In a mixing bowl, sift flour, sugar, salt, baking powder. Stir in caraway seeds.

With a pastry blender or two knives, cut in butter or margarine until the dry ingredients look like course corn meal. Stir in raisins.

In another bowl, combine buttermilk, egg and baking soda, then stir into flour mixture until just moistened.

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface; knead lightly until smooth; shape into a ball. Place dough into casserole dish. With a sharp knife, make a 4” cross that’s 1/4” deep in the center. In a separate bowl, beat egg yolk, then brush onto dough. Bake for about an hour and 10 minutes.

Cool in the pan for at least 10 minutes, then remove from pan to slice.

-- Kevin McCloskey, Kutztown

Gluten-free soda bread

3 cups gluten free all-purpose flour (good choice is Bette Hagman’s Featherlight Flour Blend)

2 tsp. xanthan gum

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/3 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/4 tsp. cream of tartar

1/3 cup butter, cubed and cold

1 cup plus 2 tbsp. buttermilk

1/3 cup dried currants (or raisins)

Optional: 1/2 tsp caraway seeds (makes the bread a bit savory and pairs well with the Irish corned beef and cabbage)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper or lightly spray with non-stick spray.

In a large mixing bowl, sift together the flour, salt, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, xanthan gum and cream of tartar.

Blend in the butter using a pastry blender until it resembles coarse corn meal.

Add the buttermilk and stir until mixed. Stir in the currants and caraway seeds if you’re using them.

Shape into a ball and place on the prepared baking sheet. With the palm of your hand, flatten the dough into a circle (about 7” x 2” thick, leaving it slightly domed in the center). Cut a cross in the top, about a half-inch deep.

Bake at 350 degrees for 45-50 min. Cool on a wire rack, serve warm or at room temperature. Store in an airtight container up to 2 days. Can be frozen.

-- Scott Gruber of Hanover Twp., Northampton County

White soda bread

4 cups (16 ozs.) all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. salt

14 ounces. buttermilk

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Lightly grease and flour a cake pan.

In a large bowl, sift and combine all the dry ingredients.

Add buttermilk to form a sticky dough. Place on floured surface and lightly knead (too much allows the gas to escape.)

Shape into a round flat shape and place into a round cake pan. Cut a cross in the top of the dough.

Cover the pan with another pan and bake for 30 minutes (this simulates a bastible pot.) Remove cover and bake for 15 minutes more.

When done, the bottom of the bread will have a hollow sound when tapped.

Cover the bread in a tea towel. Lightly sprinkle water on the cloth to keep the bread moist.

— Society for the Preservation of Irish Soda Bread

