Irish restaurant and pub planned for Park Avenue

Tampa-based pub Irish 31 is hoping to set up business on Winter Park’s Park Avenue retail district.

Irish 31 filed a request with the city’s planning and zoning board for a liquor license to operate at 510 S. Park Avenue, just up the street from Rollins College.

Irish 31 has five locations in the Tampa area, along with three more in the works. The menu features traditional Irish cuisine such as Shepherd’s pie, bangers and boxty, fish and chips as well as more conventional burgers, salads, appetizers and desserts.

The restaurants also have a Sunday brunch menu, which would fit right in on Park Avenue.

Some of Irish 31’s other locations heavily emphasize the pub portion of the business, but in its filing with Winter Park, owners have stressed there is limited bar seating.

“The applicant and property owner understand the City’s Code intention and propose to be a restaurant first and foremost and an Irish Pub secondarily,” said a report from Winter Park’s planning and zoning staff.

The 510 S. Park Ave. address has been vacant recently but was once home to LaBella Intimates, a lingerie shop that is now located in Maitland

