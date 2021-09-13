Introducing New Items With Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s

Brisket Burnt Ends, and Smoked Pork Belly and Build Your Own Sausage Box Now Available on E-Commerce Site

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) As the seasons begin to change and with Fall quickly approaching, Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s ­ is celebrating the launch of our Slow-Smoked Brisket Burnt Ends Tossed in Dickey’s Classic Barbecue Sauce and Tender Hickory-Smoked Pork Belly.

We are also proud to bring back by popular demand the ‘build your own’ sausage box. Now you can get the perfect combination of smoked sausage, breakfast sausage and kielbasa delivered to your door when you select the build your own 10 or 20 custom sausage box. Those who select the 20 custom box will receive an additional 20% off and free shipping.

James Beard House-recognized, Chef Phil Butler, poured over 20 years of culinary experience and barbecue passion into the smokin’ lineup, which is offered exclusively through Barbecue At Home.

“With cool, crisp weather and tailgate season about to begin we are happy to introduce two more items to the Barbecue At Home By Dickey’s lineup of items to enjoy at home,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Barbecue At Home by Dickey’s also offers artisan seasonings and rubs and Texas-inspired barbecue products. And don’t forget its chef-curated offerings, butcher-selected steaks and Southern sides, made from family recipes and backed with 80 years of barbecue experience. The meat delivery company Barbecue At Home makes sure your order is frozen and delivered to your door so you can enjoy at your convenience.

Cooking instructions, recipe enhancements, and chef’s tips are included with every order. Shipping costs $10, but free shipping comes with all orders over $149.99. For more information or to view the full product lineup, and to order meat online visit barbecueathome.com .

About Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s

Created by the world’s largest barbecue concept – Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – Barbecue At Home allows barbecue enthusiasts from all over the U.S. to have craft sausages, premium quality meats, and unique rubs and spices shipped right to their door. Barbecue At Home offers a selection of recipes, curated boxes, merchandise, and custom creations from the culinary mind of James Beard honorary, Executive Chef Phil Butler. For more information, visit barbecueathome.com .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq . The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with international locations in the UAE and Japan. Dickey’s Restaurant Brands have over 550 locations nationwide. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com .

