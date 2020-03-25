Introducing the COVID-19 Communications Strategy Hotline

( RestaurantNews.com ) COVID-19 is creating uncertainty across the globe, and businesses everywhere are feeling the impact. In this time of confusion, many small businesses owners are not sure how, what or when to communicate to their stakeholders—especially when the situation is changing by the minute.

REED is providing COVID-19 communications counsel at zero cost to businesses who lack this resource. Our team will act as a sounding board and give feedback and input as you work through your communications and marketing challenges associated with this pandemic.

WHY?

REED typically lives out our core value of Give Back through our Be The Good program , which provides travel grants for individuals to do service work around the world. With that program temporarily on hold, our team was tasked with deciding how we want to give back during this time. That was on Tuesday, and today we’re proud to launch COVID-19 Communications Hotline.

We’re ready to give back during this unprecedented time in the best way we know how—by offering communications counsel on the following topics:

Internal communications to employees

External communications to customers, stakeholders, social media followers, etc.

Crisis communications and planning, including crafting statements, if a member of your team has been exposed

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Fill out the questionnaire on our website . A member of the REED crisis communications team will then be in touch within 12 business hours to schedule your 45-minute Zoom video conference call to answer your burning questions and talk strategy.

All organizations impacted by COVID-19 are eligible to apply.

QUESTIONS?

Macey Cleary

macey@reedpublicrelations.com

205-948-3313