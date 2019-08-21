Introducing Big Bold Flavors with Small Prices at On The Border

World’s largest Mexican casual dining brand debuts Border Bites appetizers

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand is adding Border Bites to its menu, appetizers starting at just $2.99!

Border Bites are designed to be enjoyed as individual appetizers perfect to share with the table. These delicious small plates allow guests more flavor exploration and perfectly complements their signature items. Guests can now enjoy any of these new offerings:

Crispy Chicken Skewers

Avocado Fries

Puffed Gordita Bites

Chicken Flautas

Street-style Corn

Fried Pickled Jalapenos

“Border Bites are similar to tapas in size and how they can be shared with a group,” said Edithann Ramey, senior vice president of marketing at On The Border. “We added Border Bites to our menu to give guests the opportunity to taste our bold, border-style flavors in bite-sized portions. Plus, they can easily be shared, which is a great way to spark conversation and try some new flavors in a group setting. We can’t wait for our guests to come try these craveable new additions!”

For more information and the location nearest you, visit ontheborder.com.

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning Margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 150 restaurants in 31 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

