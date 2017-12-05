Introduce sous vide method into holiday cooking

As the traditional holiday dishes are prepared this month, Charles Delargy, program director and instructor at the Culinary Institute of Virginia, suggests a different way of cooking a feast - sous vide.

The method involves cooking food in plastic bags in a temperature-controlled water bath. Delargy said the concept was developed by scientists and chefs in the 1980s. It took some time for the method to catch on outside the culinary world, but as the device became more affordable, it is starting to be used in more home kitchens.

Delargy said the CIV bought its first sous vide cooker for about $1,000 five years ago. Quality sous-vide devices now cost about $99 and are available on Amazon and from other retailers.

The method calls for placing seasoned food, such as meats, vegetables, seafood and eggs, in either a vaccum-sealed or zippered freezer bag and placing in a water bath. An immersion circulator - some models can be temperature controlled by a smartphone - regulates the water temperature.

Sous vide is made for slow, controlled cooking that traps in flavor and gives food a consistent texture, Delargy said.

"The problem with cooking traditional turkeys is that part of it comes out dry. With this (sous vide), that's not the case," Delargy said. "You get a tender product, a juicy product."

Delargy said the downside to using sous vide is that there's no way to crisp food while cooking. To finish off meats and other meals, Delargy recommends putting food in either the oven at 450 degrees or fry food in a pan briefly to get the crisp texture.

To provide an example, Delargy prepared a turkey using sous vide, cooking the sectioned bird in a 150-degree water bath starting at 9 a.m. The meat was finished in the water bath at 1 p.m. and he later dipped it in the school's fryer for about five minutes to help make it turn golden.

"The controversy about it was that the temperatures are lower with sous vide and they tell you to cook poultry at 165 (degrees)," he said. "But put it this way, you have a variance so it helps prevent from mishaps. The concept behind it is pasteurization. Sous vide cooking works with a lower temperature but longer."

The finished turkey sous vide was tender and flavorful, helped by the crunch of the fried finish.

"It's super easy, that's the beauty of it," he said.

Restaurants open on Christmas Day

If cooking on Christmas isn't your thing, eating out is also an option. Here's a partial list of local and chain restaurants open on Christmas Day.

Applebee's - Open until 8 p.m. Hours may vary depending on location.

Open until 8 p.m. Hours may vary depending on location. Boston Market - 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours may vary depending on location.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours may vary depending on location. Cambell's King's Arms, Shield's Tavern and Chownings Tavern - Starting at 11 a.m. for Christmas dinners. Reservations required. Call 800-404-3389.

- Starting at 11 a.m. for Christmas dinners. Reservations required. Call 800-404-3389. Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen - Open until 9 p.m. Location at Patrick Henry Mall on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

Open until 9 p.m. Location at Patrick Henry Mall on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News. Cracker Barrel - Open until 2 p.m.

Open until 2 p.m. Domino's - Open until 8 p.m.

Open until 8 p.m. IHOP - Hours may vary depending on location.

Hours may vary depending on location. Outback Steakhouse: Most locations open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Most locations open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. PF Chang's: Most locations open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Most locations open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Panda Express: Most locations open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most locations open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Panera Bread - Open until 6 p.m. Hours may vary depending on location.

Open until 6 p.m. Hours may vary depending on location. Papa John's - 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Red Robin - Open until 6 p.m. Hours may vary depending on location.

Open until 6 p.m. Hours may vary depending on location. Subway - Open until 6 p.m. Hours may vary depending on location.

Open until 6 p.m. Hours may vary depending on location. TGIF's - 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Hours may vary depending on location.

10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Hours may vary depending on location. Texas Roadhouse - 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hours may vary depending on location.

11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Hours may vary depending on location. Whataburger - Open until 6 p.m. Located at 6117 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News.

Open until 6 p.m. Located at 6117 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. Williamsburg Lodge - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for brunch buffet. Tickets are $65.95 for adults, $36.95 for youth ages 3-10 and children 2 and younger are free. Reservations required.

- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for brunch buffet. Tickets are $65.95 for adults, $36.95 for youth ages 3-10 and children 2 and younger are free. Reservations required. Williamsburg Inn - Noon to 4 p.m. Buffet at the inn's Grand Regency Room with live entertainment and chef stations. Dress code is business casual. Reservations required. Adult tickets are $99.95. Call 757-220-7978.

Mission BBQ to open in NN

Mission BBQ is opening a location at 2640 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News at noon Monday. This will mark the chain's 12th location in the state, according to a news release. The restaurant serves traditional American barbecue favorites, such as pulled pork, brisket and sausages, and sides like mac and cheese.

Mission BBQ will host charity nights leading up to its grand opening. Sales those nights will benefit local police and fire departments in Newport News. Proceeds also will benefit the Navy SEAL Foundation, the release stated.

Military Appreciation Night on Friday is open to the public from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Regular hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m .to 10 p.m. Saturday. For more information, visit mission-bbq.com or call 757-567-4853.

Peninsula brewery round up

Billsburg Brewery, 2054 Jamestown Road near Williamsburg, released two new beers including Grand Hallucination Imperial Rye Porter and Best Friend New England IPA. The brewery also released the Ghost Wind Stout and Fly Away IPA.

Brass Cannon Brewing, 5476 Mooretown Road near Williamsburg, recently released a limited edition cask ale. The brew is a variation the brewery's Barrage Brown Ale with new flavors added.

The Oozlefinch Craft Brewery, 81 Patch Road at Fort Monroe, will release Dr. Rendezvous Barrel-Aged Sour at 1 p.m. Friday. The beer is a wine barrel-aged sour imperial saison brewed in chardonnay and cabernet franc barrels.

