Interview: Suzi Analogue on the Launch of Moogfest’s ‘Always On’ Female + Transgender Live Streaming

There are a thousand and ten music festivals across the country every year – and one might sincerely have a hard time distinguishing one from another. (“Oh, Frank Ocean and Lorde are playing at this one, too?”) But the electronic-leaning Moogfest, approaching its 13th year, has been one of the genuine beacons of innovation, bringing together an electrifying mix of artists and enlightenment, leaving attendees surely walking away with a new vision of contemporary culture, technology…even the socio-political.

And in the wake of the recent sexual harassment scandals and the resulting #metoo movement, they are, no surprise, once again at the forefront. Indeed, today they launched Always On, an exciting new program highlighting specifically the talents and ideas of female and transgender artists. It features 50-hours of continuous live-streaming programming from around the world, and it accompanies the announcement of its all-female-identified programming for the 2018 edition of Moogfest (May 17-20 in Durham, NC) – with none other than Chelsea Manning as keynote speaker.

We caught up with prolific NYC musician-producer (and Always On participant) Suzi Analogue, to talk about what it all means.

Above, past Moogfest performers Princess Nokia and Zola Jesus

What drew you to the Moogfest ‘Always On’ project?

I feel like it is a great response to a popular question in entertainment culture I hear often: “Who are the female-identifying/trans/non-binary producers out there?” It seems like people often draw a blank or can only name a handful; but Always On is hitting you with 50 hours of new names who are committed to the craft of electronic music making. That’s undeniable. It is demystifying who is behind the beats and sounds of electronic music.

What can we expect from the livestream event?

From the livestream you can expect to hear super interesting beats and sounds from people who have been playing and creating electronic music culture all year long, from all over the world. You might tune in and catch a club set, or ambient set, or even a synth jam session – you never know. The stream will be as diverse as the artists playing.

What do you hope for the all-female/transgender component of the 2018 Moogfest to accomplish?

My foremost expectation for Moogfest is to help us artists truly tell our authentic stories through sound and song. Once our stories are told and supported, we as marginalized womxn and trans artists can better secure ways to improve our lives and those around us.

Suzi Analogue

–

How do you feel art can best play a role in women tipping the scales of power in the coming months and beyond?

Art is a huge catalyst of conversation, and conversation can lead to change; the goal is for change to better our communities. Womxn presenting their art about their lives all adds to a huge recipe that is currently being created to serve progressive and more humanistic decisions in our society. The more art, the more we can see, think and actively feel what needs to progress and what has held us back in the past.

It would seem we need more than ever to have women elevated to equal leadership with men – surely because men are doing such a terrible job. Do you think this might be the time for the floodgates to really open?

YES! Truth be told, historically, womxn have been a huge component to the decisions of men in power – but we were never given the same visibility, and often times written out of popular history…in music, film, science and more. Now that society is realizing this, our spotlight will hopefully become streetlights, and connect ways that we can continue to raise visibility of how powerful we have always been.

Do you have a sense, in the wake of all the sexual harassment allegations, that women feel genuinely empowered? Or really more just pissed off?

Womxn feel everything right now. Empowered, strong, frustrated, pissed, exhausted, excited…this is the most hopeful time to be a womxn known to humankind. Us artists are just setting the soundtrack for that, so we can sing and dance in these times together.

–

