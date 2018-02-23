Interview: Chef Oliver Ridgeway of Sacramento’s Grange

British chef Oliver Ridgeway heads the kitchen at Grange, located in Sacramento’s Citizen Hotel. I recently dined there at the invitation of the restaurant (which was awarded four out of four stars by the Sacramento Bee), and his cooking is mouth-watering. I had a chance to speak with the 41 year-old chef, and our conversation touched on his inspirations, what keeps him cooking, and the atmosphere in his kitchen.

The Daily Meal: How did you get into cooking?

Chef Oliver Ridgeway: I literally grew up in food-based pubs in England. My father was a landlord at an inn when I was born. It was good home-made food in a nice environment. I spent weekends with Dad in the kitchen. I also cooked at home, I helped mom by cutting potatoes or browning meat.

It was a natural next step after high school to go to culinary school. I attended the hotel school branch of the Crawley School of Technology. It was a GMVQ – general vocation qualification. All fundamentals of cooking, including front and back of house. I interrupted my studies to work, and I never went back to finish school. I was always in the game, and I believe that I learned more from my travels than I would have there.

When I returned I worked in London, where I continued to grow my skills and discipline. With more confidence I took off for Australia, where I worked at the stadium VIP suites during the 2000 Olympics. It was an amazing experience.

Later, I honed my skills at the Metropol. I worked long hours, but I enjoyed my craft. My executive chef said I should work on the[luxury liner] QEII, so I applied – and I got the job! I took on board and started working in a strict fine-dining environment, where I was exposed to great ingredients and great experience. I became familiar with the cuisine in different parts of the world, including Asia.

I interviewed in Sacramento at the Grange, where they wanted someone to embrace the restaurant and the farm to fork movement. I’ve been here six years, and I’ve received many accolades while I’ve been here.

Like what?

I have won several local competitions. I also received four stars out of four stars from the Sacramento Bee. I was featured in Saveur Magazine’s top 100 chefs. I’ve been invited to the Pebble Beach Food and Wine Festival several times.

What keeps you in cooking?

I enjoy the ever-changing conditions. I like evolving different ingredients and changing menus. I oversee the front and back of the house here at the Grange. I enjoy team building and mentorship; I enjoy planning a great week.

What kind of atmosphere do you try to create in the kitchen?

I try to create an atmosphere of both discipline and fun. If the kitchen is clean and everyone is moving in the same direction, we can all really enjoy it. My kitchen must be respectful of time and mission while we are having fun.

A meal at Grange was provided at no cost to the writer.