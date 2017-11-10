Interplan Launches its Fourth US Office in Dallas/Fort Worth

Truman Gee

(RestaurantNews.com) Interplan LLC, a growing national full service architecture and engineering firm, recently opened its newest office location in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The office is being led by architect Truman Gee, a Fort Worth native and a principal of Interplan who has been with the company for over 18 years. This latest Dallas/Fort Worth office marks Interplan’s fourth office location, with other offices in Orlando, Chicago and Philadelphia. The office is located at 9815 Manhattan Boulevard, #115, Fort Worth, Texas.

Interplan which has licensing in all 50 states, maintains a strong focus on national rollout programs in the restaurant, retail, banking, convenience, and hospitality sectors. The addition of this Dallas/Fort Worth office will allow the company to further support their current clients, as well as attract new clients. “Texas is a great market for us and allows us to better serve many of our current clients in the Southwest as well as giving us more of a West Coast reach, where we currently have a lot of active projects as well. With three of our offices currently covering the East Coast and Midwest, the strategic selection of this Dallas/Fort Worth office location helps to further our national footprint,” says Truman Gee.

Interplan LLC was founded in 1972 and has been working in the restaurant and retail sectors for the past 45 years. The company currently has a staff of 160 and sets itself apart from many other firms with its complete range of in house services of architecture, MEP engineering, civil engineering, interior design and a dedicated permitting department. For more information, visit www.interplanllc.com.