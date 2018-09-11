International Cultural Festival: Debut event to celebrate Valley's diversity

From a family movie to the music of Kenya, the Lehigh Valley’s diversity will be showcased in a new free festival featuring music, fashion, children’s activities and food Sept. 14 and 15 at the Allentown Arts Park.

The International Cultural Festival seeks to bring families together to learn more about other cultures as well as to support small local businesses and help empower Lehigh Valley youth.

Festival founder is Michelle Zattoni, co-founder of Women Transforming the Valley; director of public relations and acquisitions for Faces International and president of the Board of Trustees of Easton Arts Academy Charter School. She is collaborating with Linda Vega, founder and CEO of The Rilyc, a community arts program; Cynthia Mota, an Allentown City Council member and community manager of Promise Neighborhood Lehigh Valley, and Rose Thomas, who runs the Allentown Multicultural Center and is owner of Parkway Caribbean restaurant.

Zattoni said the festival will give small-business owners from all ethnic backgrounds an opportunity to showcase their products and services, and give the community the opportunity to see businesses that reflect their own culture as well as others. Festival-goers can purchase raffle tickets to win prizes from the local businesses.

Area high school and college students are helping to run the event, which is giving them the opportunity to network and gain skills. They will operate children’s games, perform cultural dances and are organizing a fashion show featuring the styles of people from Pakistan, India, Japan and more. Helping with this effort are Cedar Crest College’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, Lehigh University’s Multicultural Greek Council, LCCC’s Entrepreneurship Club, NCC’s Civic and Community Engagement Center and International Clubs, Parkland High School Multicultural Leadership Club and Allentown’s Building 21.

All entertainment will be free, except for face-painting and henna tattoos. Fest-goers can also purchase food from vendors such as Parkway Caribbean Restaurant (Allentown), Strut Catering (Italian, Mexican, BBQ), Alonzo’s Kitchen and the food truck Around the Table.

Here are some festival highlights:

Friday

* 7 p.m.: Bomba and Plena dance performances hosted by the Puerto Rican Culture Preservation Inc.

* 7:15 p.m: The Disney-Pixar film “Coco” screens as part of the Department of Parks & Recreation’s Movies in the Park series.

Saturday

* 11 a.m.: Vocal performance by students from the Easton Arts Academy Elementary Charter School (grades 3 to 5)

*12:30 p.m.: Fashion show

* 3 p.m.: Spoken word performance by David Lopez Escobales

*4 p.m.: Rap performance by Thouzand Floyd

* 7:30 p.m.: Performance by Kenyan guitarist and vocalist Jamarachi and Onyango Omarinyakwar

DETAILS

International Cultural Festival

* What: Inaugural event celebrating the Lehigh Valley's diversity through music, fashion and food

* When: 4-9 p.m. Sept. 14; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 15

* Where: Allentown Arts Park, 24-32 N. Fifth St.

* How much: Free

* Info: www.facebook.com/LVICF/

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628