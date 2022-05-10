Interface Systems Appoints Brent Duncan as Chief Executive Officer

Michael Shaw to serve as Executive Chairman

St. Louis, MO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Interface Systems , a leading provider of business security, managed networking, and business intelligence solutions, announced today that Brent Duncan, the company’s Chief Operating Officer and President, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds the company’s founder, Michael Shaw, who will take on the role of Executive Chairman, where he will focus on a range of strategic initiatives in Interface’s next phase of growth.

Duncan joined Interface three years ago as Chief Revenue Officer and was promoted to Chief Operating Officer and President in November 2020. He has a proven track record in conceptualizing and implementing a successful go-to-market strategy that resulted in 37% YoY sales growth and a significant uptick in new marquee logo customer growth. Duncan was also instrumental in building a culture of relentless customer support that has contributed to Interface’s significant market share gains.

“Brent is a seasoned executive and his proven ability to execute on our vision and strategy, combined with his passion for superior customer experience, make him the perfect choice as Interface’s next CEO,” said Shaw.

“Interface is unique in its ability to offer managed services that combine physical security, network infrastructure, and business analytics to consumer-facing distributed enterprises. We believe Brent is well positioned to be Interface’s new CEO and are pleased that Michael will continue to add value in his new role,” said Simon Crocker, a Managing Director of MSD Partners, L.P., Interface’s primary equity partner.

“I am thrilled and honored to take on the role of CEO at Interface, a customer-centric company with a vibrant culture of innovation, and talented employees. I look forward to working closely with Michael, our board of directors, and the leadership team to capitalize on the significant market opportunities ahead of us,” said Duncan.

About Interface Systems

Interface Systems is a leading managed services provider delivering business security , remote video monitoring , managed network , UCaaS and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises. We improve security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn .

