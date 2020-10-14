Interface Security Systems Promotes Brent Duncan to President and COO

Company sees 165% increase in new customer acquisitions under Duncan’s leadership as Chief Revenue Officer

Earth City, MO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Interface Security Systems , a leading managed service provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises, today announced the promotion of Brent Duncan to President and COO. Interface Security Systems is a portfolio company of SunTx Capital Partners and Prudential Capital Partners.

Since joining Interface in April 2019 as Chief Revenue Officer, Duncan has been instrumental in transforming the company’s go-to-market strategy. Under Duncan’s leadership, Interface expanded its service offerings to a wider range of verticals, launched new products and adapted existing products for new applications, formed new strategic partnerships, and increased their new customer acquisition by 165%, in spite of the global pandemic.

Brent will continue to lead the revenue organization while taking on the additional responsibility for the company’s operations functions, thus creating a structure where the entire sales process, services deployment, customer lifecycle support, governance and customer experience are all part of one unified team.

Interface is also in the process of making substantial investments in new product innovation, IT infrastructure and people

Michael Shaw, Chief Executive Officer of Interface, said, “This is a well-deserved promotion for Brent. He has demonstrated strong leadership skills and delivered outstanding results in the Chief Revenue Officer position over the past 18 months. Expanding Brent’s leadership role in the company achieves my vision for an executive team structure that will optimize the future success of the business. I am excited to be working with Brent and firmly believe that our best years are yet to come.”

“We believe Interface is uniquely positioned to help businesses integrate the management of their security, managed networks, and business intelligence. Doing this has always been important, but with the global health crisis it is even more important,” said Robert Derrick, Managing Director of Prudential Capital Partners. “We look forward to supporting Brent in his new role, and the entire Interface management team as they continue to focus on delivering the highest quality products and service to their customers.”

“Interface is unique in its ability to offer managed services that combine physical security and network infrastructure. We feel confident that Brent is the right leader to take Interface through this next phase of growth,” said Ned Fleming, Founding Partner of SunTx Capital Partners.

“I’m honored to assume these additional responsibilities and am energized by the opportunities for us to grow our business. Working as true partners to our customers, we will continue to differentiate ourselves with our innovative technology, customized services and our philosophy of relentless customer support,” added Brent Duncan, President and COO.

About Interface Security Systems

Interface Security Systems is a leading managed services provider delivering business security , managed network , UCaaS and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises. We improve security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn .

For more information, please contact:

Véronique Froment or Doug Hansel, Highrez

veronique@highrezpr.com

doug@highrezpr.com

603-537-9248

The post Interface Security Systems Promotes Brent Duncan to President and COO first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.