Interface Security Systems Introduces New Business Text Messaging App for Restaurants

New Two-way Mobile Text Messaging App Enables Restaurants to Communicate with Customers Using Existing Published Business Phone Numbers

Earth City, MO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Interface Security Systems , a leading managed service provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises, today announced a new offering that enables restaurants to communicate with their patrons via SMS and MMS text messages.

Using their regular published business telephone number, businesses can have real-time two-way text conversations with their guests, inform them when their orders are ready to be picked up. Customers can place orders, ask questions, and inform restaurants when they are waiting outside for their order.

Available as a component of the Interface UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) offerings, the new text messaging app does not require businesses to equip their employees with new mobile devices or give out private numbers in order to communicate with customers. Using the ‘Persistent Message’ feature, all messages are securely maintained in the cloud and can be accessed by any iOS or Android mobile device, tablet or computer. Multiple employees can access message threads across multiple devices. This prevents loss of message history and important information with the ability to maintain access on new devices should one of the devices crash or even run out of battery. Designated employees can login to the business text messaging application using single sign-on credentials, turn alerts on or off, search messages, manage settings, and more.

“We are excited to work with our partners at Star2Star to expand our UCaaS suite of services with a new Business Text Messaging app. Our integrated mobile and desktop text messaging solutions will enable our customers to provide seamless service to their customers by using their existing business phone numbers. The cloud-based design provides flexibility in deploying this service and the persistent message feature offers ease of use across multiple devices,” said Tom Hesterman, SVP of Product Development at Interface Security Systems.

Click here for more information on the business text messaging solution.

About Interface Security Systems

Interface Security Systems is a leading managed services provider delivering business security , managed network , UCaaS , and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises. We improve security, streamline connectivity, optimize operations, and reduce IT costs, maximizing ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn .

For more information, please contact:

Véronique Froment or Doug Hansel, Highrez

veronique@highrezpr.com

doug@highrezpr.com

603-537-9248

The post Interface Security Systems Introduces New Business Text Messaging App for Restaurants first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.