Interface Security Systems Expands its Interactive Monitoring Services with Integration of Wearable Personal Protection Devices

Earth City, MO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Interface Security Systems , a leading managed services provider delivering managed network, asset protection, and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises, today introduced a new interactive security service that allows businesses to equip at-risk staff with a wearable safety device that is directly connected to the Interface Interactive 24/7 Central Command Centers. Through a partnership with RiskBand , a leading provider of wearable live-monitored safety devices, Interface is enabling businesses including retailers and restaurants to make wearable safety devices an essential component of their emergency response strategy.

The wearable personal protection device can be worn on a lanyard, belt, vest, jacket, or pants. A single push of a button provides two-way voice communications, user profile data, man down and hard fall detection capabilities, near real-time images, and geolocation data to Interface’s trained security professionals who can immediately assess the situation, intervene and deploy the appropriate emergency response.

“Many businesses are forced to operate with reduced staff and adapt their offerings to include new services such as curbside pick-up. In times like these, more attention needs to be placed on protecting assets and increasing safety measures for employees and customers,” said Brent Duncan, Chief Revenue Officer at Interface Security Systems. “This new service enables businesses to add another layer of protection for their associates when they are working alone, for locations with limited or no existing protection, or to expand security coverage outside a business’ building.”

“RiskBand is excited to partner with an industry leader like Interface, one of the most respected security service providers in the US. With the combined power of our solutions, businesses will gain peace of mind knowing that their employees and premises are always protected by trained security professionals and state-of-the-art wearable devices,” added Jim Van Law, CEO and Co-founder of RiskBand.

The new Personal Protection Monitoring Service is available immediately to Interface customers as a cost-effective expansion to their existing solutions or to new customers as an autonomous solution that can be implemented quickly with a minimal investment.

About Interface Systems

Interface Security Systems is a leading managed services provider delivering managed network , asset protection , and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises. Our network and monitoring centers connect and protect client businesses 24/7. By streamlining operations, improving security, and reducing IT costs, we maximize ROI for the nation’s top brands. Learn more and follow us on our blog Making IT Happen and on LinkedIn .

