Interface and Video Analytics Company, Ignite Prism, Form Exclusive Partnership

Earth City, MO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Interface Security Systems , a leading managed service provider delivering business security, managed network, UCaaS, and business intelligence solutions to distributed enterprises, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Ignite Prism , a developer of cloud-based business intelligence solutions. As part of this partnership, Interface will have exclusive rights to Ignite Prism’s video analytics technology in North America.

With the Ignite Prism video analytics solution, retailers or any consumer-facing business can use the data gathered by their existing surveillance cameras to derive actionable business intelligence and enhance customer experience. Through intuitive dashboards and robust analytics, the solution enables businesses to monitor policy compliance, refine store design, and improve marketing, merchandising, and operations.

The video analytics solution gives retailers actionable insights into their operations to align resources with customer behavior. The platform analyzes queues, dwell time, and occupancy data for each area and location. Retailers can make informed decisions about product placement, store layout, and analyze the performance and effectiveness of marketing campaigns and promotions.

“With a proven track record of successful implementation for some of the leading retail brands around the world, Ignite Prism’s video analytics solution is a powerful addition and natural extension of Interface’s existing retail solution bundle that includes business security, managed network and UCaaS,” said Michael Shaw, Chief Executive Officer at Interface Security Systems.

“We are excited to partner with Interface, and together, we look forward to helping businesses unlock actionable insights using our innovative platform,” said Fir Geenen, CEO of Ignite Prism. “Our cloud service transforms virtually any video camera into an insightful merchandising, auditing, and business intelligence tool.”

In a related announcement, Interface is pleased to announce the appointment of Will Kelso as Vice President of Business Intelligence Sales. “Our partnership with Ignite Prism is integral to our product evolution and long-term growth plan, and Will is the right person to lead this important initiative,” added Brent Duncan, President and COO at Interface Security Systems. “In his new role, he will be tasked with building a sales team and leading the go-to-market strategy for Interface’s portfolio of Business Intelligence solutions.”

