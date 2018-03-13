Instant Pot steals attention at Housewares Show in Chicago with new model

It’s an Instant Pot world and we just live in it.

At the 2018 International Home + Housewares Show, experts could be heard echoing trend predictions: Staying in is the new going out, smart home, healthy eating and hydration. Lights, cameras and action surrounded the wackiest gadgets, often from brands never seen before. As someone who reviewed products and worked the show as a chef for years, I can say you should count yourself lucky that many of those zany gizmos never made it into your home.

The annual trade show at McCormick Place in Chicago kicked off Saturday and runs through Tuesday, but is closed to the public. Over 2,200 exhibitors from around the globe are competing for the currency of thousands of buyers, media and influencers at the world’s biggest gathering of home and housewares professionals.

More than 400 companies are exhibiting for the first time, but they’re not all new. Most notable among them? Instant Pot, founded in 2009, by inventor and CEO Robert Wang in Canada. The brand is best known for its namesake, the cult-fave-turned-mainstream small cooking appliance.

The company unveiled its new Instant Pot Max ($200 approximately, available mid to end of May). Among the new features? “It’s going to be a 15 PSI,” said Anna Di Meglio, Instant Pot marketing manager. “Most electric pressure cookers today are 11.6 PSI.” The higher PSI allows faster cooking as well as canning, another new feature.

“Once it hits that 15 PSI, it will hold it there,” said Di Meglio. “Others will drop and fluctuate.” Sous vide capabilities come with a new precise temperature dial. Plus a new touch screen eases venting.

“You don’t have to turn the steam release handle or press the quick release button, staying completely away from the steam,” she said. “You can also program the venting including pulse releases.” Instant Pot seems to hit all the trends. But what about hydration? “People are making wine,” said Di Meglio. “It’s like a Bordeaux.”

OXO played off the Instant Pot craze featuring a new Silicone Pressure Cooker Sling ($14.99 suggested retail price, available July), designed to lift a pan out of your Instant Pot. It joins existing silicone pressure cooker egg and roasting racks.

One of the few things the Instant Pot can’t do is fry, and that’s where Philips steals the spotlight with its trademarked Airfryer. In fact, some product reviewers are declaring Airfryer the new Instant Pot. The new XXL Airfryer ($399.95 digital, available now exclusively at William Sonoma; $349.95 analog, available this month) has a much larger capacity, room enough for two bags of fries or a whole chicken, said Natasha Best, Philips North America PR manager.

“It roasts, it bakes, it fries,” Best said. “I know it’s called the Airfryer but there are a lot of things you can do with it.”

Essentially, it’s like a countertop convection oven: Hot air circulates a tablespoon or less of oil around food so the food gets crispy on the outside while remaining tender inside. New skewer and baking kits, the latter including silicone cupcake liners, will also be available this month.

Another new exhibitor, but from one of the oldest brands at the show, Thermomix made its debut at a tiny stand next to start-ups like Hestan Cue (which I highlighted last year) in a new innovation section. For product geeks, it’s like seeing Mercedes-Benz next to Tesla at the auto show. Thermomix is yet another multi-cooker, best known among chefs in this country but found in home kitchens around the world. The brand was founded in 1961 by Vorwerk, that company dates back to 1883. What is the product?

“It’s a blender that can cook,” said Kai Schaeffner CEO of Thermomix USA. But it’s also a scale, stirrer, steamer and more. “Thermomix cooks for you while you do other things.”

The latest TM5 model rings up at a breathtaking $1,448. Previously a Thermomix was only available through consultants after in-home demos. Now they’re sold directly through the company website, or still through consultants if you prefer. It’s all about customer understanding and satisfaction, said Schaeffner. If you’re worried about the investment, the company has a reputation for durability. A customer sent back a 60 year old blender for repair but no one makes the parts anymore, said Schaeffner.

In less high tech Housewares Show news, KitchenAid announced its new color of the year: Bird of Paradise, for the orange, spiky, South African flower; and Le Creuset introduced Provence, a purple evocative of the lavender found in the South of France.

