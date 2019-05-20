UP Inspired Kitchen Secures Whole30 Approved Partnership

Chef-driven fast-casual concept in Frisco unveils Whole30-approved menu items designed to help guests Live UP to their health goals

Frisco, TX (RestaurantNews.com) On the heels of its second anniversary, UP Inspired Kitchen today announced that it has become an official Whole30 Approved® Partner.

Whole30 is a 30-day dietary reset designed to help people improve their health, create new dietary habits and change their emotional relationship with food. The Whole30 Approved menu options on UP Inspired Kitchen’s menu contain no added sugar, no grains, no dairy, no legumes and no alcohol. They include:

Whistler Vedge Hash: sautéed greens, Pederson’s Nitrate-free Whole30 Approved bacon, poached cage-free egg, roasted veggie hash

scrambled cage-free egg “muffin” topped with wild-caught Atlantic sockeye smoked salmon, sprouted salad with lemon juice and olive oil Zucchini Salad:roasted beets, fennel, hard-boiled cage-free egg, zucchini, arugula, romaine and kale with lemon juice and olive oil

“Inspiring you to feel your best, so you can be your best is our mission at UP Inspired Kitchen,” said Founder Rachel Phillips-Luther. “Our Whole30 partnership is another way we can fulfill our mission and help every guest Live UP. These dishes deliver maximum flavor using high-quality ingredients, allowing our guests to Fuel UP while staying true to their Whole30 goals.”

The Whole30 Approved items are a permanent part of the UP Inspired Kitchen menu. When ordering in-restaurant, simply ask for the Whole30 version of the above dishes. Choose the Whole30 option for online orders.

UP Inspired Kitchen is located in the Shops at Starwood at Lebanon Road and the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco. Fuel up from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. For more information, visit UPinspiredkitchen.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About UP

UP Inspired Kitchen is on a mission to inspire you to feel your best, so you can be your best. Created in 2017 by Rachel Phillips-Luther, former CMO of Jamba Juice and Zoes Kitchen, and her husband, Mike, UP has quickly become a local favorite for better-for-you breakfast, brunch, lunch and coffee in North Texas. The menu, designed by Chef Todd Duplechain – owner of renowned Austin concepts Lenoir and Meteir – is built using clean, responsibly sourced ingredients and an abundance of flavor. You’ll find more than just great food at UP, the concept strives to deliver good vibes too, by teaching the “Happiness Advantage,” and encouraging their team to Live UP through a focus on three core values: Heart, Health & Happiness.

About Whole30

Whole30 has been changing lives since 2009, when Melissa Hartwig Urban blogged about a 30-day life-changing dietary experiment she recently completed. Since then, millions of people have transformed their health, habits and relationship with food through the Whole30 program; eliminating cravings, improving energy and sleep, relieving medical symptoms and losing weight healthfully and sustainably. Since 2015, the program’s flagship book, The Whole30, has sold more than a million hardcover copies in the United States. The Whole30 website currently serves 2 million unique visitors a month with readers checking in from more than 100 different countries; its combined social media base includes more than 2 million fans and followers.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com