Inspired by Family Pizza & Pie Recipes, Crust & Roux Opens Its First Restaurant in Las Vegas

( RestaurantNews.com ) AYYA Hospitality Group, a collective of hospitality entrepreneurs and visionaries, has announced the opening of Crust & Roux, it’s first innovative restaurant in Las Vegas. The Crust & Roux brand provides a menu featuring gourmet interpretations of specialty pizza pies , pot pies, and dessert pies. The restaurant blends modern convenience and experiences with the classic, home-cooked flavors that provoke nostalgic memories of family and friends.

Crust & Roux is rooted in AYYA Hospitality Group’s core values: quality, service, and pinnacle experiences. Each Crust & Roux restaurant provides a gourmet dining experience in a modern, casual venue. The menu is highlighted by signature crusts and sauces, including incredible homemade red sauces and a white roux sauce, that are featured on both pizzas and pot pies. In addition, Crust & Roux features a unique assortment of fruity and nutty dessert pies that are baked daily, sandwiches, and salads.

For people looking for something iconic and exceptional, Crust & Roux offers specialty “A La Mode” desserts that feature a tower of ice cream, whipped cream, and sweets that can be enjoyed on your favorite slice of pie or as a treat itself. The Crust & Roux brand is designed to provide engaging flavors that create new memories but evoke the comfort of home.

With spacious modern seating and a welcoming ambience, Crust & Roux serves as a quality dining experience for all ages. For those looking to have a piece of the pie brought to them, modern delivery apps bring the menu to the surrounding Las Vegas community and hotels on The World Famous Las Vegas Strip.

Open now and ready to take your order, Crust & Roux is open daily at 11am and serves until midnight. You can find out more about Crust & Roux on their website and see the team behind this new brand at AYYA Hospitality Group . Crust & Roux is located at 6825 S. Las Vegas Blvd #120 Las Vegas, NV 89119. Call with any questions 725.204.8522 and interact with us on social: @crustnroux.

Contact:

Marc Henderson

KetchupConsulting.com

mhenderson@ketchupconsulting.com

