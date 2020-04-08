Inspire Brands Foundation Launches $1 Million COVID-19 Relief Fund

The Inspire Brands Foundation, the charitable arm of Inspire Brands , is proud to announce the launch of a $1 million COVID-19 relief fund dedicated to supporting childhood hunger and restaurant industry relief efforts.

The initial disbursement from the fund is a $100,000 grant from the Arby’s Foundation, a division of the Inspire Brands Foundation, to support GENYOUth , a non-profit organization dedicated to creating healthier school communities. These funds will support GENYOUth’s newly established COVID-19 Emergency School Nutrition Fund and will provide up to 33 schools across the country grants of $3,000 each to purchase supplies for meal distribution and delivery.

“As a restaurant company, serving others is at the heart of who we are and how we operate,” Stuart Brown, Executive Director of the Inspire Brands Foundation, said. “We’re hopeful that with community support, we can grow this fund beyond our initial investment, allowing us to serve more impacted youth and restaurant workers through the summer months and beyond.”

To help support America’s youth and restaurant industry workers through a charitable donation, please visit the Inspire Brands Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund giving page .