Inspire Brands Announces New Arby’s President

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Inspire Brands today announced that Jim Taylor has been named President of Arby’s. Taylor, who most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer of Arby’s, will report to Paul Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Inspire.

“One of the many strengths of Inspire is our development of future leaders, and we are thrilled to have Jim lead Arby’s,” Brown said. “During Jim’s time at Arby’s, he has helped introduce one of the most dynamic and innovative product pipelines in our industry and has a proven track record of driving strong sales for the brand. The Arby’s business, our team members, and franchisees, are in great hands with Jim at the helm.”

“It’s an honor to lead Arby’s and continue to build on our strong foundation,” Taylor said. “Over the past several years, we’ve achieved record-level sales and unit growth, welcomed millions of new guests to our restaurants, and developed an incredibly strong franchisee community. I look forward to continuing this momentum to help Arby’s reach even greater heights.”

Taylor succeeds Rob Lynch who is stepping down to pursue a new professional opportunity outside the company, effective immediately. “Rob was a great business partner for the past six years and a key member of the leadership team as we worked to transform Arby’s,” Brown said. “I’m thankful to Rob for his many years of leadership and wish him the best on the next chapter of his career.”

Prior to his most recent role as Chief Marketing Officer of Arby’s, Taylor served as Senior Vice President of Brand Advertising and Activation, as well as Senior Vice President of Product Development and Innovation. Taylor worked for Darden Restaurants prior to joining Arby’s, where he served as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Strategy, Innovation, and Marketing, among other positions. Taylor began his career at P&G, where he served in various finance and marketing leadership capacities during his 15-year tenure with the company.

About Arby’s

Arby’s, founded in 1964, is the second-largest sandwich restaurant brand in the world with more than 3,400 restaurants in eight countries. Arby’s is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit Arbys.com and InspireBrands.com .

About Inspire Brands