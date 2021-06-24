Insomnia Cookies Celebrates the Opening of Its 200th Location

The late-night bakery is celebrating with a weekend of free cookies for its Insomniacs

Philadelphia, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) From a college dorm room to now opening its 200th bakery, Insomnia Cookies is celebrating this monumental milestone with a weekend of free cookies for the company’s most loyal Insomniacs across the country. From June 25-27, Insomnia Cookies Loyalty Members can receive a free 6-pack of cookies. Not a Loyalty Member? It’s free, delicious, and easy to sign up at InsomniaCookies.com/Loyalty .

To redeem their free 6-pack, members can use code CELEBRATE200 for local delivery or pickup, or mention the 200th store celebration and show their loyalty account in-store via the Insomnia Cookies mobile app. There is no purchase minimum to redeem the free 6-pack.

“When I started the company in my dorm room 18 years ago, never in my wildest dreams did I think I would open 200 stores,” said Seth Berkowitz, Founder and CEO of Insomnia Cookies. “We would not have made it to where we are today without our loyal Insomniacs, whose passion for cookies has solidified Insomnia as the ultimate crave-worthy, late-night bakery, and I cannot wait to see where they help to take the brand in the future.”

In the past two years, Insomnia has continuously grown its footprint by opening almost 50 locations, with 25 stores opening in the last 12 months, despite navigating through the pandemic. And, it’s no secret that the late-night bakery considers its employees the company’s backbone, hiring more than 1,400 Insomniacs over the last year to continue providing unparalleled service to the community.

In addition to brick and mortar growth, Insomnia has achieved many more innovative milestones over the past year, including:

The opening of CookieLab , a first-of-its-kind experiential ”sweeteasy” in Philadelphia where the sky’s the limit with creating the ultimate custom Insomnia treat.

, a first-of-its-kind experiential ”sweeteasy” in Philadelphia where the sky’s the limit with creating the ultimate custom Insomnia treat. The launch of CookieMagic , the nation’s first “unlimited cookie” membership featuring one free cookie per day and free delivery.

, the nation’s first “unlimited cookie” membership featuring one free cookie per day and free delivery. The addition of vegan cookies to the menu as well as opening three kosher-certified bakeries in Philadelphia and New York to welcome more Insomniacs to the Insomniac community.

to the menu as well as opening three in Philadelphia and New York to welcome more Insomniacs to the Insomniac community. The launch of the Insomnia Shop , Insomnia’s online retail store featuring everything from cookie-scented candles to a milk pong table.

To place an order for local cookie delivery or nationwide shipping, visit www.insomniacookies.com . Local delivery is available until 12 a.m., and stores are open until 1 a.m. or later for most locations.

About Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, and New York, NY. Founded in a University of Pennsylvania dorm room by then-student Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of loyal Insomniacs since 2003. Today with 200 nationwide locations and growing, Insomnia Cookies offers a wide variety of delicious cookies and sweet treats in-store, for local delivery, and nationwide shipping.

