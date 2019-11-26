Insomnia Cookies Celebrates National Cookie Day with Week of Festivities

The late-night bakery will honor National Cookie Day by introducing a new cookie flavor, free cookies and special deals all week long

Philadelphia, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Starting December 2nd, Insomnia Cookies will be extending National Cookie Day to a week-long celebration featuring free cookies for Insomniacs, a brand-new cookie, sweet in-store and online deals, plus a chance to win free cookies for a year for five lucky winners!

The late-night bakery will be kicking off National Cookie Day week on Monday, December 2nd, with a nationwide online sweepstakes where guests can enter for a chance to win free cookies for a year. The sweepstakes, running December 2 – 9th, will be available to enter at insomniacookies.com. Five lucky winners will be randomly chosen to receive warm, delicious treats for a year. Full prize details and rules are available at insomniacookies.com.

The celebration continues on National Cookie Day, December 4th, with deals happening both in-store and online all-day long. Guests coming in to any Insomnia Cookies location will receive a free traditional cookie – no purchase necessary – in addition to a special offer of a 12 pack of traditional cookies for just $12. For those Insomniacs looking to enjoy their sweets in the comfort of their own home, Insomnia Cookies will also be offering a free traditional cookie with every delivery order that goes out that week through December 9th at 3 am.

Insomniacs will also be treated to a brand-new Spicy Hot Cocoa Cookie, launching the day after National Cookie day on December 5th. This awesome new cookie is a spicy spin on classic hot cocoa, kicked up a notch with a mix of ancho and chipotle spices then topped with sea salt. All Insomnia locations will feature this cookie for a limited time.

“Our favorite day is coming up and we can’t wait to celebrate with our Insomniacs all week long,” says Tom Carusona, Chief Marketing Officer. “It’s a great way to take a break and treat yourself during the holiday season.”

Insomnia Cookies is making holiday gifting even easier this Cyber Monday with free ground shipping on all online gifting orders with code FREE2SHIP. Offer valid Cyber Monday only, December 2nd, through 3 am on December 3rd. For those who miss the Cyber Monday deal, take 20% off all shipped cookie products with code GIFT20 the rest of the week until December 9th at 3 am.

INSOMNIA COOKIES – Insomnia Cookies is a rapidly expanding late-night bakery concept with offices in both New York and Philadelphia. Founded in a college dorm room in 2003 at the University of Pennsylvania, by then student, Seth Berkowitz, Insomnia Cookies has been feeding the insatiable hunger of its fans ever since. The company specializes in delivering warm, delicious cookies right to the doors of individuals and companies alike. Whether you’re feeding a craving or a crowd, Insomnia Cookies’ offerings of cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice-cream and even cold milk, has you covered.

