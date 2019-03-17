Insider's Guide to Lehigh Valley distilleries: Intoxicating times

Whether you limit your cocktail consumption to special occasions or regularly use the phrases "cheers," "happy hour" and "bottomless bloody Marys," there are new reasons to raise a glass in the Lehigh Valley.

Following the footsteps of the craft beer movement is a booming booze business that offers a growing assortment of locally produced artisanal gins, vodkas and other spirits.

Four distilleries, some serving food along with their own liquor, have popped across the Valley- from Bethlehem to Emmaus.

More are in the works: Blackplate Distilling and Christmas City Spirits in Bethlehem, and Kilimanjaro Distillery in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.

The flurry began in 2011, following former Gov. Tom Corbett's legislation that made it cheaper and easier for craft distilleries to start up.

Here's the buzz on four destinations for superb spirits:

SOCIAL STILL

If you're seeking freshly prepared food to accompany your hand-crafted cocktails, head to Bethlehem's Social Still, the only Lehigh Valley distillery that also is a restaurant.

The 75-seat establishment, which opened in December 2014, produces nine types of spirits (and counting) while offering a one-of-a-kind dining experience in the former Gosztonyi Savings and Trust Bank, a neo-Classical revival structure built in 1922 in south Bethlehem.

You can get an up-close look at the distillery's mash ton, vodka tower and other metal equipment, displayed in an illuminated glass-enclosed space with views of the SteelStacks campus in the background, while savoring pan-seared scallops, rosemary-braised short rib or other tasty dishes.

Executive Chef Brian Murphy recently overhauled the menu, which includes small plates ($6-$14) such as ahi tuna tartare, pulled pork hush puppies and spicy chorizo fritters; and large plates ($18-$23) such as gnocchi Bolognese, grilled beef shoulder tender and roasted garlic crusted chicken.

Soups, salads, sandwiches and burgers ($8 burger special, 5-8 p.m. Wednesdays) also are offered.

"When we opened, we weren't planning on being a full-blown restaurant," says Kate Flatt, who operates the business with her husband, Adam Flatt. "We envisioned more of a tasting room with light fare. Of course, when the demand for food picked up, we had to pivot and we were happy to do so!"

While the cuisine is tempting, Social Still's spirits, made with Pennsylvania grains, remain the main attraction.

There are nine types: gin, vodka, rum, barrel-aged gin, bourbon whiskey, rye whiskey, and three new additions: hop gin, jalapeno vodka and spiced rum (available in 375-milliliter bottles).

Standouts include the bourbon, the distillery's most popular choice, and vodka, a bronze winner at the 2015 New York International Spirits Competition.

The jalapeno vodka is infused with jalepeno peppers, making it spicy, while the spiced rum is aged one year in rye whiskey barrels and spiced with vanilla, cinnamon, orange peel, anise and cardamom.

The hop gin, infused with Citra hops and featuring notes of grapefruit, was designed to be "a beer drinker's cocktail," Kate says.

You can enjoy the spirits straight up or in one of two dozen classic, signature or seasonal cocktails ($10-$12), including a Cucumber Lemondrop, Old Fashioned, Pineapple Mojito, Planet of the Apricots and S.I.T. (Social Iced Tea).

The 15-seat concrete bar also offers wine from Lower Mount Bethel Township's Franklin Hill Vineyards (owned by Adam's mother, Elaine Pivinski) and rotating draft beer from local breweries such as Bonn Place Brewing Co., Fegley's Brew Works and Weyerbacher Brewing Co.

Social Still, which regularly holds tours, paint parties and outdoor yoga classes, also has a retail shop selling everything from flasks and mini barrels to trucker hats and T-shirts.

You also can find the distillery's regular vodka, gin and rum at about a dozen liquor stores and about 60 restaurants in eastern Pennsylvania.

What's coming? Maple vanilla bourbon is going through the approval process, Kate says.

COUNTY SEAT SPIRITS

County Seat Spirits, Lehigh County's first distillery since Prohibition, opened Valentine's Day 2015 in Allentown's Bridgeworks Enterprise Center.

It joined other craft beverages producers HiJinx Brewing Co. and The Colony Meadery at the 64,000-square-foot business incubator, a former Mack Truck plant.

The 1,000-square-foot distillery produces about a half dozen craft spirits, all paying tribute to the Lehigh Valley.

There's Class 8 Vodka, a nod to Allentown's history with Mack Trucks and the Class 8 vehicles the company produces; Hidden Copper Bourbon, named after Allentown's role in hiding the Liberty Bell during the Revolutionary War; and Sand Island Rum and White Rum, honoring Bethlehem's Sand Island.

Co-owner Anthony Brichta, who operates the distillery with his uncle, John Rowe, says the Lock Keeper Gin is especially popular. The spirit, celebrating those who operated the Lehigh Canal from Jim Thorpe to Easton, is made with elder flower and Louisiana Satsuma peels. It doesn't feature as much juniper as most gin, giving it less of a pine tree note.

Set to be released within the next few weeks is a barrel-aged version of Lock Keeper. Aged six months in a charred oak barrel that previously held mead from The Colony Meadery, the barrel-aged gin will have notes of honey, oak, citrus, grains of paradise and elder flower.

"It's going to be a little creamier, a little sweeter and a little smoother," Brichta says.

County Seat plans to debut beer whiskeys being made in collaboration with HiJinx. The first one, tentatively scheduled for a November release, will use HiJinx's Steal Your Face Stout. Another one, set to debut in spring 2017, will contain the brewery's Belgian-style witbier, Wicked White.

The tasting room, featuring a three-seat bar, offers classic, signature and seasonal drinks (most around $7).

Past featured cocktails have included the Little Lehigh Heat Wave, made with rum, raspberry puree, lemonade and pineapple juice, and Scarborough Fizz, made with rosemary-infused gin, thyme, sage, fresh lemon juice, honey simple syrup, blueberries and egg white.

Free samples vary by size, Brichta says, with some people wanting an ounce and others wanting just a taste. In aggregate, tastings are limited to 1.5 ounces total for free.

The spirits ($25-$37 bottles) can be found at 10 regional liquor stores, as well as behind the bars of about two dozen mostly local dining destinations, including 3rd & Ferry Fish Market in Easton, Apollo Grill in Bethlehem, House & Barn in Emmaus and Carmel Kitchen & Wine Bar in South Whitehall Township.

Brichta, an attorney by day, says the distillery is "grain-to-glass," meaning they do every step themselves - from milling the whole grains from Berks and Lancaster counties to filling the glass bottles with their spirits.

Free tours, which can last from five minutes to an hour depending on interest, are held on Saturdays.

As part of the second annual Allentown Cocktail Week, Oct 2-9, the Bridgeworks will again host a block party on Oct. 5, featuring drink specials, a food truck and Iron Shaker bartending competition, Brichta says.

EIGHT OAKS CRAFT DISTILLERS

If you're looking to enjoy artisan spirits with great views of the countryside, head to Eight Oaks Craft Distillers in New Tripoli.

The distillery, which opened in January, offers rum, vodka, applejack and gin.

All of the grains used in the spirits' production are grown within 6 miles of the facility - barley, corn, rye and wheat are grown on-site or on co-founder Chad Butters' farm.

"We are very much a grain-to-glass distillery," says Butters, who recently retired from the Army. "Being able to control everything from the seed to the bottle is very cool. You get a real sense of where your product is coming from, how the weather impacted your crops in a certain season and so forth."

A bulk of the 4,500-square-foot facility is devoted to production space with about 1,000 square feet used for a 36-seat tasting room, complete with merchandise, local historical photos and walnut bars facing the distillery's massive copper and stainless steel columns.

Eight Oaks' American Vodka, featuring a "silky smooth finish," won a silver medal at the American Distilling Institute's 10th annual Judging of Craft Spirits, while the American Gin, crafted from soft winter wheat and featuring a blend of botanicals, has been popular since its April release.

The most unusual product is Authentic Applejack made with apple cider from Scholl Orchards in Kempton. Butters says it's comparable to apple brandy and says it is the Valley's "original spirit" - area farmers were making it before our country was born.

One of the best known apples used was the Baldwin apple, which was discovered in the 1740s by farmer William Butters, the eighth great-grandfather of Chad Butters.

All of the alcohol is sold in 750 ml bottles, $27 to $29, except for the 375 ml applejack bottles, which cost $20.

Tastings, $5 (waived with the purchase of a bottle), include a quarter-ounce pour of each of the four spirits.

You also can choose from classic and signature cocktails, $7-$8, which change monthly and often feature infused liquors.

Popular August selections included the Island Mule (vodka, pineapple juice, lime and ginger) and Peach Palmer (infused peach vodka, peach nectar, southern tea and lemonade).

For hungry patrons, Eight Oaks offers a farmhouse plate ($14), featuring locally sourced meats, cheeses, breads and berries.

The nearby Two Kings Pizza makes deliveries, guests can bring their own food, and local food trucks such as Trixie's Treats visit most Saturdays.

One-hour tours, offered four times a day beginning at noon on Saturdays and Sundays, are $20 and include a cocktail, tasting and detailed explanation of the distilling process.

Eight Oaks, which has a patio with picnic tables, also hosts outdoor activities such as cornhole and "Detox Retox" yoga classes.

In July, the distillery hosted a bluegrass festival, and on Sept. 23, it will host a S'mores & Cider Night.

What else is on the horizon? According to Jodi Butters, Chad's wife, aged rum and applejack should be released in the fall with aged bourbon, and rye whiskey expected to debut in late 2017 or early 2018.

Starting Sept. 10, Eight Oaks Crafts Distillers also will be a fixture at the Easton Farmers Market, selling bottles and passing out cocktail samples.

TRIPLE SUN SPIRITS

Valley distillery growth continues with the latest addition, Triple Sun Spirits in Emmaus.

The 6,000-square-foot distillery, which opened in a former printing facility in April, produces small-batch corn whiskey and Cuban-style rum.

A barrel-aged rum, scheduled for release in a few weeks, features a blend of molasses, oak, vanilla and caribe fruits.

Guests can enjoy the gluten-free spirits straight up, on the rocks or as part of a signature or traditional cocktail.

Owner Kristopher Kwant also is working on several other drinks, including gin (set to debut by the end of the year), spiced rum (early next year) and bourbon (late summer or early fall 2018).

"The bourbon is going to be a little smoother and a little sweeter than what people are used to," Kwant says.

Triple Sun lacks the massive metal columns found at other area distilleries, but it still houses equipment, including a copper pot still with a cedar insulator (handmade by HBS Copper of Kentucky) and large conical fermenters, named Bertha and Agnes (obtained from The Colony Meadery).

Kwant, who travels extensively throughout the country and Caribbean in search of secrets to more authentic spirits, says Triple Sun is an "ultra small-batch craft distillery."

"We really can't get much smaller without turning into a moonshine room in someone's basement," jokes Kwant, who named Triple Sun after his three sons - Nicholas, 14; Joseph, 9, and Keegan, 1.

The tasting room, which can accommodate up to 63, features barrel tables, bench-style seating and an 8-seat epoxied concrete bar that Kwant and his friends built from scratch. There also is local artwork for sale.

Quarter-ounce spirit samples are free while larger pours (straight up or with juice) are $4 each.

Cocktails, $6-$8, are served in Mason jars and include popular selections such as an old fashioned, sparkling mojito and the top seller, Moravian Moon Lemonade (fresh basil-infused lemonade, grapefruit-infused drinking vinegar and unaged corn whiskey).

For fall, Kwant is planning a coffee martini and rum-based drink featuring butternut squash puree. A beer cocktail using Emmaus' Funk Brewing Co. beer is planned.

The distillery, which is not selling in liquor stores, offers 750-millilter bottles at $35 each.

For the famished, food can be brought, delivered by local eateries or purchased from the occasional food truck.

Free tours are available daily, with other special upcoming events including a yoga happy hour on Wednesday and a fall art show on Sept. 24.

The building will become more of a drinker's paradise when Yergey Brewing Company moves in on Sept. 23.

If you wish Triple Sun was closer to your home, there's hope:

Kwant is looking to open at least one additional tasting room, either in the Lehigh Valley or elsewhere, within the next two years.

LEHIGH VALLEY DISTILLERIES

•Social Still, 530 E. Third St., Bethlehem. Hours: 4-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 4-11 p.m. Friday; noon-11 p.m. Saturday; noon-8 p.m. Sunday. Info: 610-625-4585, socialstill.com.

•County Seat Spirits, 905 Harrison St., Suite 128, Allentown. Hours: 4-8 p.m. Friday; noon-6 p.m. Saturday; noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Info: 610-628-9502, countyseatspirits.com.

•Eight Oaks, 7189 Route 309, New Tripoli. Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Info: 484-387-5287, eightoaksdistillers.com.

•Triple Sun Spirits, 518 Bank St., Emmaus. Hours: 6-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 2-10 p.m. Saturday. Info: 610-904-8082, triplesunspirits.com.