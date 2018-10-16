Insider's Guide: Hometown Farmers Market is a Schuylkill County gem

With a crowd forming at their stand, Henry Stehr and his daughter, Summer, worked quickly - but with a smile - to bag up apples for customers.

They had a dozen kinds that day, including honeycrisps, Fugi and gala. Theirs were affordably priced, locally grown and fresh-picked.

"They were Saturday but some we picked yesterday," says Stehr, who operates Kenny Stehr & Sons farm in Pitman, Schuylkill County.

As customers playfully argued over the best tasting variety of apple at the Stehr family's stand, others strolled through the aisles at the Hometown Farmers Market looking over tables offering everything from enormous smoked femurs for dogs to cheery garden flags, hunting gear and secondhand knick-knacks.

The Hometown Farmers Market, just outside Tamaqua, is 15 acres of produce, PA Dutch baked goods and secondhand treasures. Family-owned and operated, the market is open year-round, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays.

From most places in the Valley, the market is about an hour away. It's also held smack dab in the middle of the work week. Still, it's worth it. Take a day off from work to explore a gem, a place that's part time-machine, part heaven for bargain-hunters.

The market has indoor and outdoor stands. On our visit to the market, we found vendors selling secondhand kitchen supplies (perfect for a young person's first apartment), used DVDs and CDs, used books, mums and other flowers, and every-conceivable collectible. Basically if you like garage sales or picking through flea market finds, you'll love this place.

And there's all the food. Dozens of stands feature homemade, prepared, baked or cooked foods - all reasonably priced.

Take Sue's French Fries. At 11:30 a.m., a long line of customers waited for simple plates of fried chicken strips and hand-cut french fries. Happy customers noshed while standing at tables, and with no tables left, customers spilled outside, perching themselves along a wall to eat.

It's homemade food at a good price: A generous order of chicken tenders and fries is $6, for example.

Like a lot of the vendors, the stand's owner Sue Kupres has been a part of the market for a long time. In her case, 30 years.

"It's a tradition," said Kupres, a resident of New Ringold Township, Schuylkill County. "You grew up coming here."

A few of the vendors are Amish or Mennonite, bringing with them the Pennsylvania Dutch tradition of simple but delicious food. Several Amish vendors had classic baked treats such as shoo-fly pie, whoopie pies and funny cakes, along with oatmeal raisin cookies, fruit pies and fresh baked bread.

Another Amish vendor, Steve Beiler of Millersburg, Dauphin County, owns Steve's Chicken Stand. It offers chicken wings, rotisserie chicken and sides such as mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and stuffing.

Beiler admits that places like the Hometown Farmers Market aren't a destination for the younger crowd. Many of them want to text an order or go online and have their order delivered.

"We're competing with Amazon," Beiler said.

But there's a lot to be said for a place like the Hometown Farmers Market. You can spend a pleasant day picking up affordable and incredible Pennsylvania Dutch pies and cookies, and add to your collection of belt buckles or pewter cups.

You can meet with and talk to the people who made your food or grew your apples. Back at Stehr's stand, he offers his regulars more than just his amazing apples. He had sweet plums, chestnuts, spaghetti squash and - most surprisingly - a taste of summer with his last tomatoes, peaches, peppers and corn.

Stehr is in full apple mode, with 200 bushels brought in each week through the season. A quarter peck of honeycrisp apples cost $5, well below what you'd pay at the supermarket. And they are fresh-picked.

"People should buy local," he says.

DETAILS

What: Hometown Farmers Market

Where: 125 Mahanoy Ave., Route 54, Tamaqua

When: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, year round

Info: hometownfarmmkt.com

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628