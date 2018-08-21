Insider's Guide: Best foods contest at Allentown Fair

For 166 years, it’s been an end-of-summer tradition. The 2018 Allentown Fair (Aug. 28 to Sept. 3) promises to be another feast for foodies.
It offers new contests for amateur bakers and cooks, live culinary competitions and demos and fun new fair foods on the Midway.
Here’s our rundown of what’s happening for food lovers at the fair:
Best foods at the fair
The fair is looking for your help to determine the best food at the fair. As you walk around the Midway, look for diamond-shaped signs indicating vendors participating in the contest.
You can get a map at InFAIRmation booths and inside the Agri-Plex building to find the contestants. Then cast your ballot.
Last year’s winner was apple crumb pie a la mode from Maddalena’s Cheesecake (it was super tasty). Here are the 14 new foods vying for your vote:
Culinary contests
The Allentown Fair will host a dozen culinary contests seeking the Valley’s most talented amateur bakers and cooks. Some contests offer prize money or gifts. Others will qualify winners to move on to prestigious national or state competitions, such as the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.
For visitors, it’s a fantastic opportunity to see the culinary creativity of the region and be inspired. You can watch as judging goes on (and sometimes get a sample). The contests take place in the Agri-Plex.
New this year:
Back for the second year are two contests from last year: Pampered Chef Marvelous Muffin Contest and the Nicole M. Gruber Memorial Pineapple Upside Down Cake Contest.
Returning contest favorites include:
A tropical theme couldn’t fit this popular contest any better. Spam is pretty much the national meat of Hawaii.
There are big prizes for those who win: Whoever wins first place in the adult category will have his or her recipe forwarded to the National Spam Championship for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2019 Spam Jam Waikiki Festival in Honolulu. A first place in the kids category means that recipe is entered for a chance to win $2,000 and the honor of being Spam Kid Chef of the Year. This year an Allentown boy, Alex Martin-Fonseca, won that national title with his Spam Crunchy Nuggets.
Live stage
In addition to the culinary contests, you can watch professional chefs lead cooking demonstrations and take part in competitions as part of the Farm to Table Cooking Series in the Agri-Plex. Best part: If you’re in the crowd you get samples.
The popular Iron Chef competition is back, pitting local chefs against each other for bragging rights. Like the popular Food Network show, secret ingredients will be sprung on the chefs, who will have 30 minutes to prepare a dish.
1 p.m. Aug. 31: Battle 1: Executive Chef Ricky Heinrichs of Pearly Bakers vs. Executive Chef Kayla Swinicki of Okaysions Katering
3 p.m. Aug. 31: Battle 2: Executive Chef Cristian Gonzalez of The Shelby vs. Chef Komal Shah of Food Workz in Easton
1 p.m. Sept. 1: Battle 3: The winner of Battle 1 and 2 face off to see who competes in the final
3:15 p.m. Sept. 1: The winner from Battle 3 will face off against 2017 Iron Chef Winner, Executive Chef Abe Lopez of Stoke Coal Fire Pizza & Bar, Easton.
Cooking demos will feature some of the area’s top chefs including:
4 p.m. Aug. 30: Mary Grube, private chef, instructor
6 p.m. Aug. 30: Savory Grille’s chef/owner Shawn Doyle
4:30 p.m. Aug. 31: Sodexo @ NCC Executive Chef Char Hartley
1 p.m. Sept. 3: 29 Cooks chef/owner Cindie Feldman and her Junior Chefs
The Grain to Glass Cocktail Competition will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 2. It will be a mixology contest featuring area bartenders using spirits from four local distilleries: County Seat Spirits, Eight Oaks Craft Distillers, Gallows Hill Spirits Co. and Social Still.
DETAILS
The 166th Allentown Fair
Hours: 4-11 p.m. Aug. 28
Noon-11 p.m. Aug. 29-Sept. 2
Noon-10 p.m. Sept. 3
How much: Regular admission $8; free, kids 12 and under; $4 after 2 p.m. Aug. 29 for senior citizens (65-plus with ID).
Special admission promotions: Preview night, Aug. 28, $3. Or $1 and a food item donation for Second Harvest Food Bank in “A Buck and a Can.” Weekdays under the wire: Everyone gets in free noon-2 p.m. Aug. 29, 30 and 31. Discount fair tickets are available online for $4: www.allentownfairpa.org/index.php/deals-discounts/pre-fair
All entertainment is included with fair admission except rides and games on the Powers Great American Midway and shows in the Grandstand.
Info: www.allentownfairpa.org/index.php/general-info/faqs
