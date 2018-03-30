An inside look at new Big Star, opening in time for Cubs home opener

Big Star is coming to Wrigleyville, opening just days before the Cubs home opener at Wrigley Field across the street. The restaurant is slated to open 5 p.m. Monday at 3640 N. Clark St. in the brand-new Hotel Zachary, which is part of the extensive redevelopment activity going on in the neighborhood around the iconic ballpark.

Like its perennially popular older sibling, Wicker Park’s Big Star (opened in 2009), Big Star Wrigleyville bills itself as a “bourbon and beer-focused, taco-slinging, honky-tonk hangout.” The new restaurant is the latest project of One Off Hospitality Group, whose properties also include Avec, Blackbird, The Publican, The Violet Hour, Dove’s Luncheonette and Nico Osteria.

Big Star Wrigleyville occupies 9,000 square feet at the corner of North Clark Street and West Patterson Avenue. It is much bigger than the Wicker Park location, with some 299 seats inside (including 50 at the downstairs bar and 20 at the bar upstairs) and 80 seats outside along Patterson.

The restaurant’s large expansive windows open, allowing the sights and sound of the neighborhood into the space. Directly to the east on the other side of Clark is Wrigley Field and, in front of the stadium, the new pavilion known as The Park at Wrigley. Big Star, designed by Thomas Schlesser of New York City’s Design Bureaux, features wooden booths made from Douglas fir (the ones upstairs have a great view of Wrigley’s west facade), white brick walls (one emblazoned with “Big Star” in large letters), tables with bold yellow metal chairs, double-high ceilings, and a semi-private dining space on the second floor that can be used for various functions or tastings. There are large television screens on which Cubs games will be streamed live. (Jury’s out if they will stream Wrigley Field’s live concerts.)

Executive chef/partner Paul Kahan said the menu in Wrigleyville will mirror that in Wicker Park, with one notable addition: Big Star Hot Chips, featuring tortilla chips, tomato arbol salsa, cotija, white onion, black beans, radish, crema and cilantro ($6, add guacamole for $5 extra, choice of meat, $4). Why? Being located next to a ballpark, Kahan said, the restaurant needed a play on nachos, and this dish, described as “a cross between beloved baseball nachos and chilaquiles,” was created by Julie Warpinski, the chef de cuisine.

Big Star Wrigleyville’s kitchens are committed to hand-making some 8,000 tortillas a day, up to 10,000 on game days, hopes Warpinski, who said Big Star doesn’t make “fast food” but offers “fast service.” Among the other menu items are: tacos de panza (crispy braised pork belly with tomato guajillo sauce) and tacos al pastor, plus a walking taco (corn chips, spicy pinto bean dip, Tamazula salsa, crema, queso chihuahua, onion, cilantro) and queso fundido.

Drinks will include margaritas made with fresh lime juice, single barrel whiskeys and “an array of cheap and delicious beer,” according to a press release.

And, don’t forget music. Tunes will range from classic country to ’70s rock ’n’ roll. Laurent Lebec, Big Star’s brand beverage director, said local artists will be featured, too, including those on Big Star’s eponymous record label.

Opening hours for the first week are 5 p.m. to midnight. After that, Big Star will operate 11:30 a.m. until close seven days a week, and 10 a.m. to close on game days. (What does “close” mean? Likely 2 a.m., according to Terry Alexander, a partner in One Off.)

As that schedule shows, the proximity to Wrigley will clearly have an impact on the operation. Yet, bringing a Wicker Park vibe to the entire Wrigleyville neighborhood is clearly important to Kahan and his partners at One-Off Hospitality Group.

“It’s a good fit for us,” said Donnie Madia, a partner in One Off. While Big Star can look to business from people drawn to Wrigley Field for ballgames and concerts, Madia said he hopes Big Star becomes a neighborhood hangout for residents too. Alexander spoke of drawing in customers when Wrigley Field is dark by offering good food, a good bar and good music.

“Value,” Kahan interjected. And, speaking of “value,” Alexander said the new Big Star won’t jack up prices up during game times.

Big Star, 3640 N. Clark St.,773-857-7120 http://www.bigstarchicago.com/

