Innovative Indian Food Concept, Curry Up Now, Soft Launches New Tandoori Fried Chicken Sandwich at Bay Area Locations

New ‘TFC’ Sandwich Is The Latest Menu Item From The Growing Fast Casual

San Francisco, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Curry Up Now , the nation’s largest and fastest growing Indian concept that is best known for its sexy, naughty and fun Indian eats, is entering the fried chicken game with the soft launch of its newest menu item – the Tandoori Fried Chicken Sandwich. In typical Curry Up Now fashion, the sandwich will highlight authentic Indian ingredients and flavors that put a unique twist on the classic American item. The ‘TFC Sandwich’ will feature chicken marinated for 48 hours in a traditional tandoori marinade, Curry Up Now’s secret bombay dust aioli, a chutney of pineapple, jalapeño and curry leaves, and house made pickled onions on a brioche bun. During the initial soft launch period, the TFC Sandwich will only be available to order via the Curry Up Now app or online ordering platform from the San Francisco Bay Area restaurants.

“We’re always looking for ways to think outside the box of what Indian food is and how we can use authentic ingredients and flavors in ways that are exciting and unexpected. It’s in our DNA as a brand to push the limits and come up with creative ways to serve Indian food,” said Akash Kapoor, founder and chief executive officer. “We’re excited to soft launch, what we think, is the best ‘clucking’ chicken sandwich out there, and can’t wait to hear what our guests and fans think! We anticipate that our new TFC Sandwich will quickly join the ranks of our most popular menu items like our Tikka Masala Burritos, Naughty Naan, and Sexy Fries.”

Since beginning in 2009 as a food truck in San Francisco, Calif., Curry Up Now has racked up countless accolades and was recently featured in season two of Netflix’s original documentary series, Ugly Delicious, starring James Beard award-winning chef David Chang. Founded by husband and wife duo, Akash and Rana Kapoor, and ably supported by co-founder and Senior VP of Operations, Amir Hosseini, Curry Up Now has always aimed to serve Indian flavors and ingredients in ways that are approachable and recognizable for the everyday American consumer, while also not being afraid to play with new, formats from cultures across the globe. Curry Up Now’s signature dishes include Tikka Masala Burritos, bowls, tacos, Naughty Naan, and more, as well as a wide variety of Indian street food snacks and traditional dishes like Thali Platters, Kathi Rolls, and Bhel Puri. Ingredients are clean and sourced from local vendors whenever possible, and the menu is designed to support vegan, gluten-free, and Halal diets in an effort to accommodate all guests, no matter their dietary preferences. Curry Up Now also limits their disposal waste by using real plates, silverware and cloth napkins in-house and packaging all to-go orders in recyclable and compostable containers.

Curry Up Now currently operates 11 locations nationwide in California, Utah, New Jersey, and Georgia, with more than 40 franchised and corporate units in varying stages of development in the existing states, Colorado, and Indiana. For more information about Curry Up Now, visit www.curryupnow.com and follow @CurryUpNow on social media.

The concept, which is known for its innovative spin on traditional Indian cuisine, has been recognized in publications such as Zagat: '5 Hottest Fast-Casual Chains,' EATER SF: 'SF's Best Indian Restaurants,' 7×7: '100 Things To Eat Before You Die,' QSR: '40 Under 40,' Fast Casual: 'Top 100' Movers & Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News: '2018 Breakout Brand,' and International Council of Shopping Centers: 'Hot Food & Beverage Chain.'