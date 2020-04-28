Innovative Fixture Helps Keep Tables More Sanitary by Allowing Patrons to Store Their Belongings While They Dine

( RestaurantNews.com ) As restaurants begin the dining room re-opening process, the Din Bin is an innovative fixture that attaches to restaurant tables and can help reduce the amount of germs on the tabletop by allowing people to store their belongings while they eat. Whether its phones, wallets, purses, keys or sunglasses the Din Bin can hold multiple personal items in a more sanitary place than if put directly on the table. The Din Bin can also be used for check drops to eliminate the need to put it on the table and further spread germs.

Besides creating a more sanitary tabletop why do restaurants need the Din Bin?

The Din Bin promotes conversation and discourages the need to constantly be checking and touching a phone while you dine.

The Din Bin keeps clutter off the table so that the focus is on the food.

The Din Bin allows guests to be more comfortable during their dining experience; not sitting on their wallet, next to their purse or worrying about their phone.

The Din Bin prevents potential wait staff accidents such as spilling a drink on a guests’ phone.

The Din Bin allows space to advertise specials or promotions right on the tabletop, closest to the point of the purchase.

For more information on the Din Bin please visit www.getthedinbin.com or email sales@tablerockconcepts.com .