Innovative Better-Breakfast Franchise Brand Famous Toastery Closes Out 2018 With Record-Breaking Growth; Lands on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 to Kick Off 2019

The leading scratch kitchen breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise continues national expansion with plans to have 55 locations open by the end of 2019

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Last year, leading better-breakfast and lunch concept Famous Toastery experienced unparalleled growth since launching its franchise opportunity in 2013. The 35-unit concept has not only been expanding its national footprint, but it is well on its way to having an additional 20 locations open in the coming year. The better-breakfast and lunch franchise stands leaps and bounds ahead of its competitors due to a scratch kitchen, daily specials, and focus on treating both its customers and employees with respect and admiration.

“Yes, we’re in a business that wants to deliver a great meal. That’s a given. But what sets us apart?” said Famous Toastery founder and CEO Robert Maynard. “We are so focused on providing a superior experience for everyone who comes in contact with our brand. We want our patrons to feel welcome, like they’re part of the family. Our motto ‘Every Server is Your Server,’ means that they can ask anyone for anything they need. Similarly, we treat our employees well. If they want to transfer to a different location or work their way up to become a manager, we are there to help coach them and keep our best servers excelling and meeting their career goals.”

In 2018, the Charlotte-based franchise expanded its footprint up to the founders’ home state of New York.

“This was truly a homecoming of sorts for my co-founder and childhood friend Brian Burchill and I,” Maynard said. “We have quickly become a favorite restaurant on Long Island and we are actively looking for leases along with franchise partners to continue growing alongside us and across the island.”

The company started 2019 by landing on Entrepreneur Magazine’s national franchise rankings, the Franchise 500. Entrepreneur’s list examines trends in the franchising industry and ranks the strongest players. This acknowledgement comes after Famous Toastery placed on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies last year.

Since launching franchising, the company has found its way into seven states. This year, Famous Toastery plans to continue filling out the states where there are locations, adding 20 more restaurants by the start of 2020 throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, Colorado and Georgia.

In 2018, Famous Toastery grew by 25 percent, going from 29 locations to 35. As it prepares for new locations to open, the company is also looking for qualified franchise candidates in new states including Florida, West Virginia, Tennessee, New Jersey and Maryland.

The press has also taken notice. Famous Toastery has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, FOX Business Television’s Cavuto: Coast to Coast, Vogue, Entrepreneur Magazine, Forbes, and FOX and Friends.

Famous Toastery’s story began in 2005 in Huntersville, N.C. in a small house-turned-restaurant where best friends Brian Burchill and Robert Maynard opened their first breakfast spot. News of their fresh-made breakfasts and fun atmosphere spread. The concept quickly grew to three locations, serving new and loyal clients dishes such as made-from-scratch portabella mushroom benedict and avocado omelets. Never compromising fresh ingredients or friendly service, the demand for Toast kept growing. To satisfy its family of patrons’ pleas for more locations, Toast evolved into a franchise system in 2013. Dining customers always can expect impeccable service because at Toast, “every server is your server.” Breaking through the boring casual breakfast segment, Toast will continue spreading its success to new communities across the United States. For more information about Toast or to learn about franchising opportunities, please visit http://toastcafeonline.com.

