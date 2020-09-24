Innisfree Bringing Spanish Flair to Pensacola Beach With New Poolside Tapas and Cocktail Lounge

Tapas-style dishes and oversized drinks will take center stage at Sal de Mar

Pensacola Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Innisfree Hotels is infusing a bit of local history and Spanish influence into the latest transformation at its Hilton Pensacola Beach property.

The company announced the opening of Sal de Mar, a poolside tapas and cocktail lounge that will feature a from-scratch kitchen and elevated cocktail experience.

With a new Mediterranean look, Sal de Mar (“sea salt” in Spanish) will serve a mostly locally sourced, sustainable and seasonal menu.

Award-winning Chef Omar Torres will be at the helm of Sal de Mar as executive chef. Since his arrival at the Hilton Pensacola Beach in 2019, Chef Omar has remained focused on uniting the local community of farmers and artisans. Chef Richard Assaf, the restaurant’s new executive sous chef, has made his mark internationally as a past recipient of Dubai’s Finesse Cooking Award and having cooked for U.S. President George W. Bush.

“Sal de Mar’s menu has a lot of character,” said Chef Omar Torres, the hotel’s food and beverage director and executive chef. “The bold menu features Floridian favorites such as conch fritters, coconut shrimp, and handmade tacos and also includes shrimp ceviche, octopus, and an Americanized version of bombas, the traditional Spanish potato croquette. Other popular bar food, such as burgers, will be available as well.”

And then there are the drinks – specifically, the 40-ounce margaritas and the 20-ounce milkshakes that can be made with alcohol, if desired. The Smoked Pineapple Margarita, for instance, is a “delightfully massive” concoction. There is also a double-chocolate shake, a s’more shake and a shake that comes with a colorful slice of birthday cake on top. Jamie Culham – a “best Bloody Mary” title winner at the Pensacola Beach Bloody Mary Festival – will lead Sal de Mar’s cocktail management.

“Sal de Mar’s drinks will most certainly command their own attention,” said Chef Omar. “The unique food and beverage pairings, coupled with the new Mediterranean atmosphere, ensure the lounge’s guests will enjoy an intriguing experience rich with Spanish flair.”

Sitting just a few yards from the white sands of the Gulf of Mexico, Sal de Mar borders a deck that is dominated by two large outdoor pools, plus a children’s pool and a whirlpool. The lounge has plenty of outdoor ambiance and can seat more than 80 patrons at one time. Large umbrellas and a substantial pavilion roof will protect guests from direct sunlight.

Daily hours of operation at Sal de Mar will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The hotel is located at 12 Via De Luna Drive. For more information, visit hiltonpensacolabeach.com .

About Innisfree Hotels

For more than three decades, Innisfree Hotels has expertly developed and managed dozens of hotels in partnership with many of the world’s most-recognized hotel brands. Today, the company owns or manages 3,470 hotel rooms and employs approximately 2,000 people. Innisfree is the largest beachfront hotel owner-operator on the Gulf Coast, with 14 Gulf-front properties totaling 2,128 rooms.

Innisfree is a triple bottom line company, measuring success not only in profits but also through its impact on people and on the planet. To these ends, Innisfree strives to promote a culture of responsibility and service to humanity. A value-driven corporate culture enables the company to have a deeper understanding of the needs of its guests, partners and clients, resulting in service that ensures fun and memorable experiences. The company’s headquarters is in Gulf Breeze, Florida.

Regarding precautions against the spread of COVID-19, Innisfree properties continue to follow all directives from state and local officials, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the World Health Organization. More details about the hotel group’s overall health and safety measures can be found at https://innisfreehotels.com/covid-19/ .

