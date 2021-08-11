iniBurger, the Bay Area’s Gourmet Burger Destination, to Celebrate One Year Anniversary With Free Sliders and Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

The Fast-Casual Burger Restaurant Invites the Public to Celebrate Milestone & First Year Success After Debuting Amid the Pandemic

Pleasanton, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Bay Area’s 100% halal gourmet burger concept, iniBurger is celebrating its one-year anniversary on Saturday, August 21. Kicking off the festivities at the Pleasanton location (4233 Rosewood Drive #11), the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the iniBurger team to commemorate the milestone. All day, at both locations in Pleasanton & Fremont, the burger boss will be gifting guests a free slider, appropriately dubbed M’ini burger, of their choice from either location in Pleasanton or Fremont. To redeem, guests simply need to use the code phrase “Happy Anniversary” at check out and show proof that they follow iniBurger on Instagram @iniBurgerOfficial or like them on Facebook. No additional purchase is required. iniBurger’s craveable M’ini varieties include the MexiCali, Malibu Bae Grilled Chicken, Falafel, and more.

“We consider our customers as part of our family and what better way is there to celebrate the milestone of our first year than by celebrating with and giving back to the wonderful communities who have supported us from the start,” says iniBurger Founder Abdul Popal. “This past year hasn’t been without its challenges, but having made it through to the other side we wanted to say ‘thank you’ to our devoted guests and we thank the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce for helping us commemorate our first year.”

Following iniBurger’s establishment last summer, having converted the locations from BurgerIM following the franchise’s demise, and opening amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the concept garnered notable success with its Fremont location doubling its sales and the Pleasanton location seeing a 35% increase. Popal also established the gourmet burger restaurant with community in mind by committing to donate a percentage of all sales to local philanthropic charities. In just a year, iniBurger has donated more than $10,000 to various organizations in the East Bay area and continues to support, through philanthropic efforts, the communities in which it serves.

iniBurger’s two locations in Pleasanton and Fremont are both open seven days a week. The Pleasanton location (4233 Rosewood Drive #11) and Fremont location (44029 Osgood Rd. #149) are open Sunday through Thursday 11am-9pm and Friday through Saturday 11am-9:30pm. For more information, visit www.iniBurger.com or follow iniBurger on Instagram and Facebook @iniBurgerOfficial to keep up to date on the latest news and updates.

About iniBurger

Founded on a mission to serve gourmet customizable burgers in a modern and accessible way, iniBurger’s philosophy is four-fold: Custom, Clean, Community and Halal. iniBurger offers a variety of patties including Angus Beef, Grilled Chicken, Veggie, Falafel, & Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken to suit many taste profiles, and guests can customize their perfect gourmet burger to their preferences. iniBurger is proud to use only the highest-grade, clean, natural and 100% halal proteins and sustainably-sourced ingredients in its menu of burgers and traditional sides including chicken wings, fries and shakes. Rooted in community, iniBurger also donates a percentage of profits to benefit local community efforts and organizations. Founded during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, iniBurger Gourmet, Your Way boasts great food that’s great for you, iniWay you want it. For more information visit www.iniBurger.com .

