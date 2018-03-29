Industry Veteran Omar Janjua to Lead Taco Bueno

Janjua Brings Years of QSR Expertise to Iconic Tex-Mex Chain

Omar Janjua

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Taco Bueno announced today that it has appointed industry veteran Omar Janjua as Taco Bueno Restaurant’s chief executive officer, effective immediately. Janjua will oversee a team of corporate executives and more than 2,700 employees in four states from Taco Bueno’s headquarters in Irving, Texas.

Janjua brings more than 35 years of quick serve restaurant (QSR) leadership to Taco Bueno. Most recently, Janjua served as the chief executive officer for The Krystal Company with more than 350 restaurants in 11 states. Prior to joining Krystal, he was president and chief operating officer for Sonic, where he oversaw operations, training, franchising, developing and quality assurance. Janjua also served as vice president and chief operating officer at Steak ‘n Shake after 18 years with Pizza Hut, where he provided support to 75 franchise groups operating 2,600 restaurants in 27 states.

“Taco Bueno is an iconic brand with a deep heritage and passionate fans, a fresh menu and a business model that aligns well with what customers want today.” said Janjua. “As CEO, I’m thrilled to join the team at this amazing concept and look forward to driving the company in its next phase of development, excellence across every aspect of our business and bringing the authentic Tex-Mex experience to food fans who value fresh food, value and convenience.”

Janjua holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Minnesota State University and is a graduate of Georgia Institute of Technology, with a major in Operations Management.

In 2018, the North Texas-based Tex-Mex fast food chain announced its focus on its core business: providing the best tasting Tex-Mex for lunch and dinner, including a new customer-inspired menu. Most recently, Taco Bueno introduced the Pick 3 for $2.99 Menu, in which customers can build the ultimate combo meal for less than $3.

Taco Bueno currently has 179 locations and offers door-to-door delivery options through a variety of delivery apps, including UberEats, GrubHub and DoorDash. For more information, please visit www.TacoBueno.com.

About Taco Bueno Restaurants LP

Taco Bueno is committed to creating an authentic Tex-Mex experience. Taco Bueno is passionate about providing better tasting Tex-Mex, prepared daily with fresh, hand-selected ingredients. Founded in 1967 in Abilene, Texas, Taco Bueno operates 179 restaurants in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. The company is privately owned by TPG Growth. Learn more about Taco Bueno by visiting www.TacoBueno.com or www.facebook.com/BuenoHeadquarters.

Media Contact:

Jackie Smith

TrizCom Public Relations

972-247-1369

Jackie@TrizCom.com