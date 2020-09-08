Industry Veteran Jim Mazany Hired as CEO of SPB Hospitality

Former COO of TGI Fridays hired to spearhead growth of leading operator and franchisor of full-service restaurants

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) SPB Hospitality – operator and franchisor of innovative concepts, including Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom and Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery Restaurant, among others – announced the hiring of Jim Mazany as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Mazany brings 25 years of restaurant industry experience to his new role at SPB Hospitality. As a results-driven restaurant executive, Mazany has a well-established track record for developing winning teams, building culture and delivering industry-leading results.

“SPB Hospitality has an expansive portfolio of well-known brands that have huge potential,” Mazany said. “We will build off the strong foundation of these brands and turn them into the industry leaders they deserve to be. I’m honored and thrilled to join the SPB family and I look forward to leading this company into the future.”

Mazany previously served as President and COO of Joe’s Crab Shack, where he led the successful turnaround of the business, including seven consecutive years of same-store sales improvement. In 2015, Mazany launched his consulting firm, Strategic Restaurant Solutions, which helped companies stabilize their financial and operational performance to drive rapid change. He took on the position of CEO of Café Enterprises in 2016, where he restructured, repositioned and maximized enterprise value for the Southeastern restaurant brand. Most recently, Mazany served as COO of TGI Fridays, where he successfully led the purchase and integration of more than 125 franchise restaurants into the company system.

For more information about SPB Hospitality, visit spbhospitality.com .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

The post Industry Veteran Jim Mazany Hired as CEO of SPB Hospitality first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.