Industry Leaders Greg George and Dennis McKinley Launch EmergingFoodFranchises.com

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Co-Founders Greg George and Dennis McKinley wanted to focus on what they know best and that is a combined 40 years of knowledge in food franchises. So the pair launched their newest venture Emerging Food Franchises that focuses on up and coming food franchise concepts.

With the restaurant industry changing daily Emerging Food Franchises is poised for massive growth as with some many restaurants closed due to Covid the company is prepared to immediately expand their brands into second generation restaurants that are already fully built out in most cases. The duo also owns FoodChing a food and delivery franchise that will be servicing most of their markets in the U.S. by the end of 2021.

The startup investments range from approximately $25,000.00 for a food and delivery franchise to $100,000.00 for a brick and mortar food concept.

Co-Founder Greg George stated, “We already know the food service business and how to run a successful brick and mortar restaurant and now we understand the economics of the food and drink delivery business”. It’s a natural progression”. The company believes the time is right to grow their fresh concepts and add the delivery equation to save their franchise partners on the normal high delivery fees of 30%-50% being charged by Uber Eats, Grub Hub, Post Mates and Door Dash. Their delivery company FoodChing starts at 15% which will allow operators to actually make money on food and drink delivery.

Founded in Atlanta, GA in 2020, Emerging Food Franchises is a food franchise development organization founded by Greg George and Dennis McKinley with over 40 years combined experience in owning franchises, operating as franchisor and building regional and national brands. Emerging Food Franchises areas of expertise include franchise development, real estate, franchise representation, brand building and development of successful food franchise businesses.

