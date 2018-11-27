Indulgence Meets the Baking Aisle with the Launch of Baileys Original Irish Cream Baking Chips

Clabber Girl® Licenses the Iconic BAILEYS Brand for this Unashamedly Pleasurable Treat

Terre Haute, IN (RestaurantNews.com) Clabber Girl Corporation is proud to announce its licensing partnership with BAILEYS®, the makers of the world’s best-selling cream liqueur. From this partnership, the first product to be released is BAILEYS Original Irish Cream Baking Chips.

Renowned for its indulgent blend of fresh, premium Irish dairy cream, the finest spirits, aged Irish whiskey and a unique chocolate blend, the iconic BAILEYS Original Irish Cream flavor profile pairs magically with rich, semi-sweet chocolate to create this decadent treat. Eat them by the handful on-the-go or mix into your favorite baked good recipe, these chips deliver on the flavor and smell of BAILEYS.

As part of the product launch, a digital cookbook featuring 23 recipes incorporating the BAILEYS Original Irish Cream Baking Chips is available for download to inspire your baking journey with this sure to become staple in pantries across the United States.

“Clabber Girl has been a trusted partner and friend to bakers and home cooks for more than 150 years. We are thrilled to entrust our relationships with these valued customers with BAILEYS and are extremely proud of what we together have created,” said Gary Morris, President and COO at Clabber Girl Corporation.

The baking chips, which are non-alcoholic, are available at a few select retailers for Holiday 2018 shopping, with a full national launch in-stores for Easter 2019. The baking chips can also be purchased online now via Amazon.

About Clabber Girl Corporation

Clabber Girl Corporation is the manufacturer of Clabber Girl Baking Powder, the #1 retail baking powder brand in the nation. For more than 150 years, Clabber Girl has earned the trust of home cooks and culinary professionals alike. Today, Clabber Girl is more than just baking powder; it is a leader in the food industry. Recently, it has expanded its product offerings to include a broader range of cooking and baking ingredients, creating a stronger presence in retail, foodservice and industrial markets. www.clabbergirl.com

About BAILEYS Irish Cream Liqueur

BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide and enjoys 70 percent share of the total Irish Cream Liqueur Market around the world. It’s the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream and whiskey that makes BAILEYS the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Chocolate Cherry and Espresso Crème, along with an additional limited time offering, Pumpkin Spice. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Media Contacts:

Megan Pence

812-232-9446

mpence@clabbergirl.com

Nicole Maiorino

212-421-6060

nicole.maiorino@beanstalk.com