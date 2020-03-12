Indulge in a Pizza at Rock Bottom on National Pi Day

Acclaimed restaurant and brewery offers $3.14 off select pizzas all day on March 14

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery – the restaurant known for its made-from-scratch food and handcrafted, tank to table beers – has calculated the perfect way to honor the most fascinating number on National Pi Day!

On Saturday, March 14, guests can head to Rock Bottom to join the celebration. From open to close, the acclaimed restaurant and brewery will offer $3.14 off Pepperoni, Margherita, Meat Lovers or Build Your Own pizzas!

WHAT: Guests at Rock Bottom can get $3.14 off all pizzas, valid for dine-in when they present this coupon rockbottom.com/national-pi-day-2020 , or on-the-go when they enter the code: NationalPiDay https://rockbottom.olo.com/

WHEN: Saturday, March 14, from open to close.

WHERE: This offer is valid at participating Rock Bottom locations, excluding airport locations.

“Rock Bottom’s pizza is incredibly unique because our dough is made with brewed on-site brown ale and grains,” said Director of Marketing Monte Bride. “So, we wanted to give our guests a pizza offer that they can’t pass up in honor of math’s most famous constant. Be sure to head to Rock Bottom this Saturday; it’s as easy as pi!”

For the location nearest you, visit rockbottom.com/locations .

About Rock Bottom

With more than 20 years in the craft beer and restaurant business, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery is considered an innovator and leader in the industry for not only delicious menu items but hand crafted brewed on site craft beer. Rock Bottom has won more than 20 Craft Gold medals from such prestigious events like World Cup of Beer and the Great American Beer Festival. For more information, visit rockbottom.com .

About CraftWorks Holdings

CraftWorks Holdings is the nation’s leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of more than 330 restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. CraftWorks Holdings also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery, and Sing Sing, a Big-Bang dueling pianos concept.