Indulge in Fall Favorites at Bennigan’s

Bennigan’s Oktoberfest Burger

Iconic brand debuts new seasonal food and drink options, available through Oct. 29

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Bennigan’s – the Legendary brand known for its chef-driven American fare and friendly Irish hospitality – has struck gold and is elevating its fall experience with the debut of its new seasonal menu.

Beginning today, guests can enjoy innovative food items with hand-crafted cocktails, seasonal beer and wine to create the perfect Irish getaway, right in their hometown. Guests are invited to indulge in one of these mouthwatering favorites:

World Famous Monte Cristo – Honey wheat bread layered with tender ham, roasted turkey, Swiss and American cheeses, batter-dipped, gently fried and coated in powdered sugar. Served with red raspberry preserves for dipping. Many have tried, and none can duplicate Bennigan’s secret recipe!

– Honey wheat bread layered with tender ham, roasted turkey, Swiss and American cheeses, batter-dipped, gently fried and coated in powdered sugar. Served with red raspberry preserves for dipping. Many have tried, and none can duplicate Bennigan’s secret recipe! Oktoberfest Burger – Sensational half-pound burger layered with cheddar cheese and seasoned grilled onions, drizzled with zesty Sam Adams Octoberfest Biergarten mustard on a toasted brioche bun. Served with homestyle French fries seasoned with sea salt. Pair with a true pint of Sam Adams Octoberfest.

– Sensational half-pound burger layered with cheddar cheese and seasoned grilled onions, drizzled with zesty Sam Adams Octoberfest Biergarten mustard on a toasted brioche bun. Served with homestyle French fries seasoned with sea salt. Pair with a true pint of Sam Adams Octoberfest. Reuben Burger – A juicy half-pound burger layered with chopped corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing and served on a toasted rye bread. Served with homestyle French fries seasoned with sea salt.

– A juicy half-pound burger layered with chopped corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island dressing and served on a toasted rye bread. Served with homestyle French fries seasoned with sea salt. Housemade Cottage Pie – A fan favorite, this savory casserole is made with ground beef, sausage, onions, mushrooms, carrots, tomatoes and fresh herbs topped with Parmesan-toasted garlic mashed potatoes.

Bennigan’s World Famous Monte Cristo

To top off the ultimate Irish experience, guests can quench their thirst with one of these new original distillations:

Irish Maple Mule – The Irishman Founder’s Reserve Small Batch Irish Whiskey, fresh lime juice, maple syrup and Gosling’s ginger beer. Served in a copper mule mug with a fresh lime wedge and mint sprig.

– The Irishman Founder’s Reserve Small Batch Irish Whiskey, fresh lime juice, maple syrup and Gosling’s ginger beer. Served in a copper mule mug with a fresh lime wedge and mint sprig. Spiced Irish Cran – Apple – Writer’s Tears Copper Pot Irish Whiskey, Deep Eddy Cranberry, DeKuyper Sour Apple Pucker and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky. Topped with cranberry juice and apple juice.

– – Writer’s Tears Copper Pot Irish Whiskey, Deep Eddy Cranberry, DeKuyper Sour Apple Pucker and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky. Topped with cranberry juice and apple juice. Celtic Lemonade – The Irishman Founder’s Reserve Small Batch Irish Whiskey, Midori Melon Liqueur, Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour, Minute Maid® Lemonade and Sprite®. Served in a mason jar with fresh lemon wheels.

– The Irishman Founder’s Reserve Small Batch Irish Whiskey, Midori Melon Liqueur, Finest Call Premium Lemon Sour, Minute Maid® Lemonade and Sprite®. Served in a mason jar with fresh lemon wheels. Apple Pie Martini – Disaronno, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, DeKuyper Sour Apple Pucker and apple juice. Served in a martini glass, rimmed with cinnamon sugar.

– Disaronno, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, DeKuyper Sour Apple Pucker and apple juice. Served in a martini glass, rimmed with cinnamon sugar. Autumn Sangria – Stoli Razberi Vodka, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, Pacific Bay White Zinfandel, Finest Call Peach Puree and Red Bull® Orange Edition. Served in a mason jar with an orange and lemon wheel. Refreshingly fall!

Popular seasonal beer and wine options are also available for those looking for a flavorful fall pairing:

Sam Adams Octoberfest – A malt lover’s dream, masterfully blending together five roasts of barley to create a delicious harmony of sweet flavors including caramel and toffee. The beer is kept from being overly sweet by the elegant bitterness imparted by the German Noble hops.

– A malt lover’s dream, masterfully blending together five roasts of barley to create a delicious harmony of sweet flavors including caramel and toffee. The beer is kept from being overly sweet by the elegant bitterness imparted by the German Noble hops. Rodney Strong Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon – Rich with dark cherry, plum and baking spices. The delicious fruit is accompanied by black pepper notes, crushed violet and cassis. The palate has medium tannins, lingering spicy oak flavors with a velvety lush finish. Pairs beautifully with any meat dish.

“This fall menu showcases our passion and commitment to deliver innovation and a unique brand proposition for our franchise community and a legendary guest experience” said Legendary Restaurant Brands Chairman and CEO Paul Mangiamele. “We continue to build the emotional connection we have enjoyed for over 40 years by our raving fans who want great food and exceptional service for a great value. It’s a simple formula that makes our brand Legendary.”

Bennigan’s is experiencing aggressive growth around the world to satisfy the strong demand for its signature menu items. Since the end of 2012, the company has opened new franchise locations in Mandan, N.D., Clarksburg and Frederick, Md.; Sacramento, Calif.; Melbourne, Fla.; Monahans, Texas; Lexington, Ky.; Veracruz, Mexico; Larnaca, Cyprus; Obarrio, Panama; Doha, Qatar; and Dubai, UAE.

Additional restaurants are coming soon to Steubenville, Ohio, and Memphis, Tenn.; and internationally in Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Amsterdam and Pakistan, with more than 100 additional locations in development.

For your nearest location, menu, hours and additional information, visit Bennigans.com.

You’re with friends at Bennigan’s. The American Legend!

About Legendary Restaurant Brands

Legendary Restaurant Brands owns the iconic Bennigan’s and Steak and Ale brands – the pioneers of casual dining – as well as the non-traditional brand, Bennigan’s On The Fly. Bennigan’s is a high-energy neighborhood restaurant and tavern that is redefining and leading casual dining again. With chef-driven food, innovative drinks and warm, friendly Irish hospitality, this Legendary brand delivers memorable dining experiences to every guest and offers a franchise model capable of compelling returns on investment. Steak and Ale is another American Original poised for a triumphant return. Redefined as a 21st Century polished-casual concept, the new Steak and Ale will once again set the standard for affordable, family-friendly steakhouses.

For franchising information, visit Bennigans.com or call 855-GOT-BENN.

Contact:

Ladd Biro

Champion Management

972-930-9933

lbiro@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com