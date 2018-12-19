Indigma Indian restaurant set to reopen in Mount Vernon

Twice forced to move because of fire, Indigma Indian restaurant is set to reopen within the week at Cathedral and Read streets, its owner says.

Ann Chemmanoor, who owns Indigma with her husband, executive chef Tony Chemmanoor, said Tuesday that they plan to reopen within the week in the former Tavern on the Hill location. This would mark the third location since 2010 for the restaurant. Its original location, in the Park Plaza building in Mount Vernon, was damaged in a December 2010 fire, forcing Indigma to close; it soon reopened across the street. But an electrical fire in that building forced Indigma to close once again, in spring 2017.

The new Indigma will be open for dinner only at first, according to a media release issued by the Chemmanoors. Described as “a trendy bistro with flair,” the new location will include a bar featuring an extensive wine list, cocktails and Indian beer.

The Chemmanoors, whose culinary empire at its peak included nine locations in the Baltimore area, have been operating restaurants in Mount Vernon for 30 years. Their first, the original Bombay Grill, opened in 1988; they opened a second, Saffron, in 2003. The couple opened Indigma in the Saffron space in 2007; their move across the street three years later was actually a homecoming of sorts, putting them in a space just above where the original Bombay Grill had operated.

