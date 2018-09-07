Indian bistro pushes back move from Lower Nazareth to Easton

An Indian bistro’s move from Lower Nazareth Township to downtown Easton has been pushed back a few months.

Aman’s Indian Bistro, which announced in the spring its goal of moving from its two-year-old strip mall spot on Route 248 to Easton’s former Pomeroy building at 336 Northampton St. by the end of summer, is now planning to move into its larger digs in November, co-owner Jasmeet Bansal said.

The full-service restaurant, offering curry, naan and other Indian specialties, will continue to operate in Lower Nazareth through mid-October before making the move to the space previously occupied by retro burger chain Cheeburger Cheeburger, Bansal said.

“This is how it goes with construction,” Bansal said of the restaurant under development. “We really want to bring the diners something great, so we thought, ‘Let’s take our time and do it properly.’”

Aman’s is a family operation, co-owned by brothers Baljeet, Sukhjeet and Jasmeet Bansal and Baljeet’s wife, Amandeep, and Sukhjeet’s wife, Gagandeep.

A few other separately-owned Aman’s restaurants are located in the greater Philadelphia area.

While the upcoming move was primarily triggered by a need for more space, the Bansal family also is excited for “being a part of the diverse food culture in downtown Easton,” Jasmeet said.

The restaurant’s menu, featuring a wide variety of chicken, lamb, goat, seafood and vegetarian selections, will be carried over to the new location.

Highlights include appetizers such as samosa, paneer pakora (Indian curd cheese fritters deep fried in savory garbanzo batter) and gobi Manchurian (battered cauliflower, stir-fried in a sweet and tangy sauce); tandoor (clay oven) selections such as chicken tikka, lamb seekh kabab and shrimp tandoori; and entrees such as chicken jalfrezi, goat roganjosh and shrimp saag.

The new BYOB restaurant, featuring a lunch buffet, will supplement another downtown Easton Indian restaurant, Tandoor Grill, which opened in May at 9 N. Third St.

