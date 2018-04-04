Indian bistro moving from Lower Nazareth to former Cheeburger Cheeburger site in downtown Easton

With diverse dining options that range from cafes, pizza places and seafood restaurants to a brew pub, steakhouse and soul food spot, downtown Easton is a foodie mecca.

One’s tastebuds can travel the globe at restaurants such as Mesa (Mexican), Maxim’s 22 (French), The Taza Stop (Egyptian), Tierra de Fuego (Colombian) and Mister Lee’s Noodles, Sogo Fusion Lounge and Tokyo Sushi (Japanese).

This summer, the tasty spot will become even more enticing as it welcomes Aman’s Indian Bistro.

The full-service restaurant, offering curry, naan and other Indian specialties, is moving from its two-year-old strip mall spot on Route 248 in Lower Nazareth Township to a larger space at 336 Northampton St. in Easton’s former Pomeroy building.

The downtown space most recently housed retro burger chain Cheeburger Cheeburger, which closed last summer after nearly four years of business.

The exact timing of Aman’s move is unclear, but the hope is for it to be complete by the end of July, co-owner Jasmeet Bansal said.

“We don’t have a set date yet because the site requires a complete re-do,” Bansal said. “The Cheeburger Cheeburger restaurant had a very 1950s-style look, so the space needs a lot work before we can move in.”

Aman’s is a family operation, co-owned by brothers Baljeet, Sukhjeet and Jasmeet Bansal and Baljeet’s wife, Amandeep, and Sukhjeet’s wife, Gagandeep.

A few other separately-owned Aman’s restaurants are located in the greater Philadelphia area.

The Bansal family is hoping to he decision to move was primarily triggered by a need for more space, the family also is excited for “being a part of the diverse food culture in downtown Easton,” Jasmeet said.

“It’s really exciting,” Jasmeet said. “We’ve lived in Easton for a long time and always felt — even before we got into the restaurant industry two years ago — that it would be nice to have an Indian restaurant in downtown Easton. As fate would have it, we will be the ones owning it.”

The restaurant’s menu, featuring a wide variety of chicken, lamb, goat, seafood and vegetarian selections, will be carried over to the new location.

Highlights include appetizers such as samosa, paneer pakora (Indian curd cheese fritters deep fried in savory garbanzo batter) and gobi Manchurian (battered cauliflower, stir-fried in a sweet and tangy sauce); tandoor (clay oven) selections such as chicken tikka, lamb seekh kabab and shrimp tandoori; and entrees such as chicken jalfrezi, goat roganjosh and shrimp saag.

The new BYOB location also will feature the restaurant’s popular lunch buffet.

