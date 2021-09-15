Increased Restaurants Openings Around the Country!





( RestaurantNews.com ) Flhip.com has released its latest restaurant openings report, providing restaurant vendors with a sampling of fresh sales and marketing leads that can be found on their website.

Chandler, AZ – Cooper’s Hawk

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is bringing its unique blend of a full restaurant inside a winery setting to Chandler. Its doors open to the public at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, for lunch with last seating at 9 p.m., according to a release. Cooper’s Hawk will be in the Chandler Fashion Center at 3325 Chandler Blvd. It will be the brand’s second west coast location with the Scottsdale restaurant opening in December 2020.

Southlake, TX – Seasons 114 Kitchen

The Westin Southlake Hotel, located at 1200 E. State Hwy. 114, is set to debut a new restaurant this fall. Led by executive chef Jenna Kinard, Seasons 114 Kitchen is a modern American restaurant that will offer breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, according to a press release.

St. Louis, MO – Casa de Tres Reyes

Local watering hole(s) Three Kings Public House announced today that it would be opening a new concept this fall: Casa de Tres Reyes, which translates (according to a press release) to House of the Three Kings. The restaurant will be found at 1181 Colonnade Center in Des Peres (formerly the home of Rib City).

Norton Shores, MI – King Crab

A Cajun seafood style restaurant is coming to the Muskegon area. King Crab expects to open its Norton Shores location, 5601 Harvey St., this fall. The new restaurant will replace the former Logan’s Roadhouse near The Lakes Mall. An official open date has not been determined yet, but Eko Dananjaya with King Crab said the restaurant will launch in about two months.

Albuquerque, NM – The Paleta Bar

A new fast-casual Vietnamese restaurant will soon open near the Cottonwood Mall. According to Albuquerque Business First, the co-founder and owner of The Paleta Bar will open Spring Rollin’ later this fall. Its anticipated opening date will be in November, at the latest. Spring Rollin’ has a location near the Coronado Mall.

Bradenton, FL – Modern Chop

The owners of a popular Bradenton breakfast-lunch spot plan to soon debut a steakhouse concept. Modern Chop is set to open at 1830 59th St. W., near Blake Medical Center and in the former space of numerous restaurants including Nicki’s West 59th. It hopes to open by Nov. 1, said Joseph Moreta, who will own the steakhouse with father Jose Moreta and fiancée Nicole Praessel. The three also own Sage Biscuit Cafe, which has locations in downtown Bradenton and on Cortez Road.

