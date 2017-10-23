Incentivize your Customers to Advertise for You with Waitbusters’ Social Media Sharing Feature

Reason #7 to Use Waitbusters Digital Diner: Social Media Sharing

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) 78% of consumers value a recommendation from a friend or family member when making an entertainment or purchasing decision. You can leverage this decision-making statistic with Social Media Sharing. Our robust marketing tool incentivizes customers to advertise and promote your restaurant to their most valuable assets – the people who know and trust their opinions. Restaurants have various incentive options. Customers can receive offers after they get in line, make a reservation or even see offers on the Restaurants’ Facebook business page. With so many choices available, the possibilities to give back to those who share your business are endless.

Key Benefits:

Drive new customers through your doors

Expand your restaurant’s brand awareness

Leverage Facebook’s viral propagation tools

Your customers become your biggest advocates

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

