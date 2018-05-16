Inaugural Western Lehigh Area Restaurant Week to feature nine participants

Sink your teeth into tasty dishes at tantalizing prices at the inaugural Western Lehigh Area Restaurant Week, Sunday through May 26.

The event features fixed-price, multi-course lunch and dinner menus at nine western Lehigh County restaurants — from new spots such as Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza and The Shelby in Lower Macungie Township to familiar favorites such as Florence Italian Grille in Breinigsville and Randall’s on the Orchard in Orefield.

Three-course menus will be available at Randall’s ($45), featuring entree choices of grilled flat-iron steak, cashew-crusted halibut and Boursin chicken with herb jus; Weisenberg Township’s Glasbern Inn ($30), featuring entrees Asian-style pork shank, Moroccan chicken thighs and Yuengling fish and chips; South Whitehall Township’s Carmel Kitchen & Wine Bar ($25), featuring entrees basil-grilled salmon, cognac-braised short ribs and Mediterranean rice bowl; and Breinigsville’s Samuel Adams Brewhouse at the Holiday Inn ($14.50), featuring entree choices of a cheesesteak, pulled-pork sandwich, classic or Buffalo chicken sandwich and build-a-burger.

Western Lehigh Area Restaurant Week also includes a couple burger chains: Red Robin at Tilghman Square in South Whitehall Township will offer any two gourmet burgers, tavern burgers, chicken sandwiches or entrees, plus any $5 or $7 appetizer for $20 (4 p.m. to close); and Smashburger in Lower Macungie will offer one entree, one side and fountain drink for $7.99.

The event, presented by Western Lehigh Chamber of Commerce and Nihon Kohden, a manufacturer, developer and distributor of medical electronic equipment with offices in South Whitehall, also will include a chance to win a gift certificate to all nine restaurants. Diners will receive a text-to-win code after their meals. Info: lehighvalleychamber.org/westernlehighrw.html.

